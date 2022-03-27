BIGHIT MUSIC’s Trainee A group ready to busk in LA

Trainee A, BIGHIT MUSIC’s trainee boy group, will be busking on the streets of LA in a few hours from now. The group announced their first public performance at Venice Beach on March 27.

The seven-member group currently has 1.4 million followers on Instagram. The group consists of Yorch, Leo, Sangwon, Woochan, James, JJ, and Jihoon.

All seven members have the potential to debut under BIGHIT MUSIC, home to megastars BTS and TXT. The group continues to raise curiosity with their flawless all-rounder skills. While the videos have gained a lot of attention from fans, they will now publicly showcase their talent to the world.

Trainee A members announce a busking performance in Los Angeles

After more than two years of being in the public eye and engaging with fans online, BIGHIT MUSIC’s potential debut group, Trainee A, will be making a public appearance in Venice Beach, Los Angeles. The members posted selfies with handmade poster invitations for their busking performances.

The group chalked up their name in big, bold letters and proudly mentioned themselves as “K-pop trainees.” Fans also noticed four members wearing the same black and red Supreme Beanies. An hour later, the group posted a photo with the members being exhausted after the last practice.

Trainee A members have all-around skills that are a must for an idol. From dance, vocals, rap, and modeling, the group’s members can also act, write, and produce music. Their upcoming first in-person performance is attracting a lot of attention. Fans are ready with placards, showing their loyalty and support to the boys.

While fans worldwide hope that the agency live streams the group’s busking performance on YouTube, there has been no official announcement yet. Fans can look forward to the group’s YouTube channel to check for themselves.

The group hasn’t hinted or revealed a setlist, making fans even more curious about what the performance could entail. The group will be performing at 2 PM PST on Venice Beach.

The group's lineup was only fully revealed a few months ago, in January. According to multiple reports, HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC are aiming to debut the group sometime this year, along with BIGHIT Japan's boy group consisting of I-Land members K, Nicholas, EJ, Kyungmin, and Taki.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar