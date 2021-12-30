"Another dumb try-hard": K-pop fans slam reported Big Hit trainee Leo, of Trainee A, for misogynistic lyrics

A speculated Big Hit Entertainment trainee of Trainee A is under fire for writing misogynistic song lyrics. Fans have taken to social networking sites to express their disappointment at this trainee named Leo. The fans speculated that he was one of the trainees who belonged to the group called Trainee A.

Some of the lyrics that he wrote go:

"Fu** that ho* in my bank, yeah that ho* stopped breathing. Ain't nobody gon tell me why that bi*** stopped breathing."

Leo revealed that he had written the lyrics himself to take part in an upcoming rap battle showdown. This has led to many fans calling his attempt "another dumb try-hard."

Fans react to Trainee A Leo's lyrics

K-pop fans took to commenting under the vlog to express their disappointment and anger. Many also expressed that their excitement for the debut of Trainee A has fizzled out solely because of him and his regressive lyrics.

Fans pointed out that trying to rap like he was a Black person is not the right way to approach the art of rapping. They also pointed out that he is possibly a lot more privileged than the Black artists who rapped about their life in the ghetto.

Feivel @soobinfave mitchie | vote on sm@ @yeonjunscypher nigga..never let him write or near women.. nigga..never let him write or near women.. https://t.co/4mVDI01qk2 tbh i'm excited about their debut but when i see this i lose interest with the whole group wtf is wrong with him and also the fact that others hyping him up ya'll better wake up. also to those who keep bringing up other idols srsly what's your motive? this is leo from trainee a. twitter.com/yeonjunscypher… tbh i'm excited about their debut but when i see this i lose interest with the whole group wtf is wrong with him and also the fact that others hyping him up ya'll better wake up. also to those who keep bringing up other idols srsly what's your motive? this is leo from trainee a. twitter.com/yeonjunscypher…

✙Seren⁷ TAE DAY SOON🎂 @Serenjjunity This Leo (trainee a) man really said "dont mind the lyrics, I was angry when i wrote them" and you're trying to defend him???? THIS MAN WAS ANGRY AND HIS FIRST RESPONSE WAS TO WRITE LYRICS THAT SPOKE VIOLENTLY ABOUT WOMEN??? TF IS THAT?? This Leo (trainee a) man really said "dont mind the lyrics, I was angry when i wrote them" and you're trying to defend him???? THIS MAN WAS ANGRY AND HIS FIRST RESPONSE WAS TO WRITE LYRICS THAT SPOKE VIOLENTLY ABOUT WOMEN??? TF IS THAT??

☠ Loki ☠✜⁷ @Captain_Lokii oh wow Leo from trainee A is a TOTAL psycho what in the HELL hes a grown adult those lyrics are NOT OKAY and the fact hes fucking proud of writing them??? HELL NO oh wow Leo from trainee A is a TOTAL psycho what in the HELL hes a grown adult those lyrics are NOT OKAY and the fact hes fucking proud of writing them??? HELL NO

A screenshot of comments left under Leo’s YouTube vlog (Image via YouTube)

Screenshot of reaction to Trainee A member Leo’s lyrics (Image via allkpop)

As of now, there has been no official response from Leo or the agency that represents him. Big Hit has also not confirmed that they are indeed repping Trainee A.

Videos of the six-member group rehearsing in the former Big Hit building have been making rounds on the internet, leading fans to believe that they are indeed represented by the producers who rep BTS.

What is Trainee A?

Earlier in 2021, K-Pop fans were excited when they figured that a group of trainees was possibly working with Big Hit Music. These speculated trainees gained attention from fans, and online communities discussed and dissected every tiny detail about them. At the time, it was also revealed that one of the trainees owned a YouTube vlog channel.

Also Read Article Continues below

This is how the YouTube channel called Trainee A gained traction from fans, and they began to engage with fans through their content even before they made their debut. It was reported that the group was scheduled to make its debut in 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi