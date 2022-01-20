Thai-actor Yorch Yongsin revealed as the 7th member of the rookie K-pop group Trainee A under Big Hit Music

The South Korean entertainment company, Big Hit Music, has finally revealed the 7th member for its upcoming rookie K-pop boy group Trainee A. Yorch Yongsin was introduced to K-pop fans via Trainee A’s member Jo Woo-chan's Instagram post.

Trainee A is a pre-debut male training team formed by Big Hit Music in early 2021. The lineup currently consists of 7 members: Yorch Yongsin, Leo, Sangwon, Jo Woo-chan, James, JJ and Jihoon. They are speculated to debut soon in 2022.

Big Hit Music's rookie K-pop boy group Trainee A

On January 20, 2022, Trainee A member Jo Woo-chan celebrated his 18th birthday with his group mates. He thanked his members for throwing him a surprise party on his birthday at their practice studio. He uploaded pictures on Instagram with the group members and revealed the name of Trainee A’s 7th member - Yorch Yongsin.

Joo Woo-chan thanked his fellow group mates with the following caption:

"Thank you very much to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. Feeling loved by so many on my 18th birthday. I will never forget this day. I didn't even realize it was my birthday because it was the day of submission of group shot, but i was really surprised by Trainee A members preparing a surprise party. Sangwon, Rio (don't get sick), James, JJ, Jihoon, and Yochi who is finally being revealed! Thank you all so much. I'm also looking forward to your birthday wishes. Thank you. I will do my best to repay you".

Yorch is well-known among Thai K-Pop fans as a Thai actor and model. His full name is Yorch Yongsin Wongpanitnont. He was born on April 11, 2002 and started his career in the Thai entertainment industry at a young age.

Previously, the agency revealed the names of the new K-pop group through the YouTube channel of Trainee A. The group is planning to debut sometime in 2022. Big Hit Music is also the agency for the world-famous K-pop boy group BTS.

More about Trainee A

Fans are excited as Big Hit Music is gearing up for the debut of its new boy group, Trainee A. The members under the entertainment agency have started their journey with a new chapter titled, “A-Road,” on Youtube.

K-pop enthusiasts can now keep an update on the rookie group and their activities through their Youtube channel. In the video, Trainee A members were seen sharing their thoughts and plans for the future.

The 15 minute-long video also shows the boys undergoing dance training and discussing the kind of genre they would like to approach with their music producer.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider