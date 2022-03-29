"COVID get the hell out": Fans worry as BTS’ Jungkook tests positive

Another BTS member has tested COVID positive, leading to growing worries regarding the septet’s upcoming Grammys performance. On March 29, KST, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the group’s youngest, Jungkook, tested positive for COVID after arriving in Las Vegas on March 28 PST.

The youngest member departed for the United States before the rest of the members (who left on the evening of March 28 KST) for some arrangements regarding the septet’s upcoming Grammy Awards performance.

The idol is experiencing a mild sore throat. However, his participation in the forthcoming scheduled activities will be determined by the city’s local COVID regulations.

◡̈ @taebokkiii WHEN WILL COVID GET THE HELL OUT. WHEN WILL COVID GET THE HELL OUT. https://t.co/QjUp0E4hq7

Jungkook is now the second member to test positive after J-Hope, who hasn’t departed South Korea.

#GetWellSoonJungkook trends as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the second member to contract COVID

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k [Weverse Announcement] @BTS_twt Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19. He has currently been under self-quarantine and treatment, & his participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations. Get well soon JK [Weverse Announcement] @BTS_twt Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19. He has currently been under self-quarantine and treatment, & his participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations. Get well soon JK 🙏💜 https://t.co/7vJCcd6h7I

BTS’ Jungkook’s test results for a rapid PCR test and standard PCR test returned positive on March 28 PT, informed BIGHIT MUSIC in a statement on Weverse. The youngest member flew to Las Vegas on an earlier flight than the rest of the members for the Grammy Awards performance on April 3 and tested negative in Korea before boarding.

The statement explained that the idol experienced “discomfort in his throat” after touching down in Las Vegas. He is currently under self-quarantine and following treatment based on the health guidelines in the United States. The agency also stated that they are discussing the member’s participation in the upcoming schedule with the organization committee.

With only a few days remaining for the K-pop supergroup’s historic night at the 64th Grammys, whether all the members would be able to perform or not looms large in the air.

As Jungkook’s health status was announced, fans took to Twitter to pray for a speedy recovery for the youngest, J-Hope, and even Jin. J-Hope tested positive on March 24, while Jin had emergency surgery after injuring his index finger on March 18. The idol was also seen with a cast on his left hand while leaving the Incheon Airport for Las Vegas on March 28, KST.

Fans used RM’s phrase “COVID get the hell out” to express their agitation at the situation. They even discussed wanting the group to recover fully before returning to performances.

U_-_⁷ @urmila_BTS they are biggest boyband in the world....give them time to recover first because they are star to night...♡ @deitybangtan We really don't care aboutthey are biggest boyband in the world....give them time to recover first because they are star to night...♡ @deitybangtan We really don't care about 👵 they are biggest boyband in the world....give them time to recover first because they are star to night...♡

allissha⁷ 🌙J.M OST @eonswithBTS Please take care of yourself kookie @deitybangtan I really don’t care. They can air the previous year’s performance or any prerecorded one for all it’s worth. I will really hate it if my boy overstrains himself for the sake of this shitty show. But knowing himPlease take care of yourself kookie @deitybangtan I really don’t care. They can air the previous year’s performance or any prerecorded one for all it’s worth. I will really hate it if my boy overstrains himself for the sake of this shitty show. But knowing him 😢 Please take care of yourself kookie

Nia⁷ 🌿 || GWS Hopejinkook 💜💜💜 @SeoknTae @deitybangtan s, I still want them to have as much as rest they can before they start their activities :( @euphoritaa Ngl but if Hopekook even get well befores, I still want them to have as much as rest they can before they start their activities :( @deitybangtan @euphoritaa Ngl but if Hopekook even get well before 👵s, I still want them to have as much as rest they can before they start their activities :(

Seokjinnie Thoughts @Omii_0621 If u guys forgot Jin had a cast covering his whole hand..it may seems very minor to u but it’s not when he had to perform and rehearse and had busy schedule coming week !! Don’t forget him in your prayers !! If u guys forgot Jin had a cast covering his whole hand..it may seems very minor to u but it’s not when he had to perform and rehearse and had busy schedule coming week !! Don’t forget him in your prayers !! https://t.co/cDcZJxxJOT

Arie⁷ 🐱STAY ALIVE🐻 @ariekimmmm Get well really soon, JK, Hobi, and Jin. And please no more announcements like this. 2 with COVID, 1 with injured hand. My poor babies.Get well really soon, JK, Hobi, and Jin. And please no more announcements like this. 2 with COVID, 1 with injured hand. My poor babies. 😭😭😭 Get well really soon, JK, Hobi, and Jin. And please no more announcements like this. https://t.co/xT7wEY1XaV

@bts_bighit They really hate getting sick and have injuries especially when they are performing for armys. Hope Jungkook, Hobi and Jin aren’t blaming themselves about this. All we want for them is to stay safe always, we will always love them @bts_bighit They really hate getting sick and have injuries especially when they are performing for armys. Hope Jungkook, Hobi and Jin aren’t blaming themselves about this. All we want for them is to stay safe always, we will always love them💜https://t.co/GwUWFRHELS

NewToThis ⁷ @__NewToThis With Jungkook’s recent diagnoses with covid I know a lot of us are concerned that he might not perform, but please keep in mind that his health and the health of the other members is more important than him performing at the Grammys. With Jungkook’s recent diagnoses with covid I know a lot of us are concerned that he might not perform, but please keep in mind that his health and the health of the other members is more important than him performing at the Grammys.

BTS’ agency stated that they would help the artists with their rapid recovery, but whether the group will perform as a septet at the 64th Grammy Awards remains an open question. After the Grammy Awards, the septet will perform Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert for four days.

Edited by Srijan Sen