"COVID get the hell out": Fans worry as BTS’ Jungkook tests positive

Another BTS member has tested COVID positive, leading to growing worries regarding the septet’s upcoming Grammys performance. On March 29, KST, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the group’s youngest, Jungkook, tested positive for COVID after arriving in Las Vegas on March 28 PST.
The youngest member departed for the United States before the rest of the members (who left on the evening of March 28 KST) for some arrangements regarding the septet’s upcoming Grammy Awards performance.
The idol is experiencing a mild sore throat. However, his participation in the forthcoming scheduled activities will be determined by the city’s local COVID regulations.
Jungkook is now the second member to test positive after J-Hope, who hasn’t departed South Korea.
#GetWellSoonJungkook trends as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the second member to contract COVID
BTS’ Jungkook’s test results for a rapid PCR test and standard PCR test returned positive on March 28 PT, informed BIGHIT MUSIC in a statement on Weverse. The youngest member flew to Las Vegas on an earlier flight than the rest of the members for the Grammy Awards performance on April 3 and tested negative in Korea before boarding.
The statement explained that the idol experienced “discomfort in his throat” after touching down in Las Vegas. He is currently under self-quarantine and following treatment based on the health guidelines in the United States. The agency also stated that they are discussing the member’s participation in the upcoming schedule with the organization committee.
With only a few days remaining for the K-pop supergroup’s historic night at the 64th Grammys, whether all the members would be able to perform or not looms large in the air.
As Jungkook’s health status was announced, fans took to Twitter to pray for a speedy recovery for the youngest, J-Hope, and even Jin. J-Hope tested positive on March 24, while Jin had emergency surgery after injuring his index finger on March 18. The idol was also seen with a cast on his left hand while leaving the Incheon Airport for Las Vegas on March 28, KST.
Fans used RM’s phrase “COVID get the hell out” to express their agitation at the situation. They even discussed wanting the group to recover fully before returning to performances.
BTS’ agency stated that they would help the artists with their rapid recovery, but whether the group will perform as a septet at the 64th Grammy Awards remains an open question. After the Grammy Awards, the septet will perform Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert for four days.