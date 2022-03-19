What happened to BTS Jin? Singer's finger surgery explained

BTS’ Jin underwent finger surgery on the afternoon of Friday, March 18, to repair the extensor in his left index finger, which was completed without any hiccups. The singer was discharged on March 19 and had been resting. He will be taking time off to focus on recovery.

The incident happened just a few weeks ahead of BTS' Las Vegas concert in April. According to the Big Hit Music fan community forum Weverse, the singer underwent surgery on Friday afternoon after his finger tendons were 'partially damaged.'

Big Hit Music released a statement regarding BTS Jin's surgery

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k [Weverse Announcement] @BTS_twt Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and underwent surgery. The surgery went well and he will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery.

As per the report by Big Hit Music, the singer injured his finger during his daily activities and went to the emergency room at a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.

He went to the doctor and was told he needed surgery because the tendons in his finger had been partially damaged. The surgery took place on March 18.

He was released from the hospital on Saturday, March 19, and has been resting since. He will wear a cast to help with stabilization and recovery for the time being. The singer will prioritize his rest and treatment to fully recover from his injury and resume his normal activities.

get well soon seokjin :( wishing you a smooth and painless recovery and sending you a lot of protective and good energy

The news of the Awake singer's finger surgery comes months after he tested positive for Covid-19. After returning to South Korea, the singer tested positive after the band’s Los Angeles concert.

Along with him, V, RM, Suga, and Jimin also tested positive. All five have made a recovery and are currently preparing for their Las Vegas concert.

The news had spread on Twitter within minutes, and fans wished Jin a speedy recovery. The well-wishes were so numerous that the hashtag #GetWellSoonJin began trending on Twitter.

to the person who always make armys happy thank you seokjinnie praying for your speedy recovery and get well soon jin 🥺 we love you seokjin

☆Kaylee⁷ @Kay_minyung07 Seokjinnie i pray for your speedy and healthy recovery which is ofc pain free. I love you soo much!!!🥺

☆Kaylee⁷ @Kay_minyung07 Seokjinnie i pray for your speedy and healthy recovery which is ofc pain free. I love you soo much!!! Whenever we get announcements like this..my heart literally stops..the trauma. It just hurts!!! But im really glad the surgery went well!!!

The Super Tuna singer had just wrapped up a three-day sold-out concert in Seoul. The singer and the rest of the group will be performing at the 64th Grammys in April, where they are nominated for the Best Duo/Group Performance.

Along with the Grammy performance, the Dynamite singer also has a sold-out concert in Las Vegas to look forward to.

