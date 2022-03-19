What happened to BTS Jin? Singer's finger surgery explained

BTS’ Jin underwent finger surgery on the afternoon of Friday, March 18, to repair the extensor in his left index finger, which was completed without any hiccups. The singer was discharged on March 19 and had been resting. He will be taking time off to focus on recovery.
The incident happened just a few weeks ahead of BTS' Las Vegas concert in April. According to the Big Hit Music fan community forum Weverse, the singer underwent surgery on Friday afternoon after his finger tendons were 'partially damaged.'
Big Hit Music released a statement regarding BTS Jin's surgery
As per the report by Big Hit Music, the singer injured his finger during his daily activities and went to the emergency room at a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.
He went to the doctor and was told he needed surgery because the tendons in his finger had been partially damaged. The surgery took place on March 18.
He was released from the hospital on Saturday, March 19, and has been resting since. He will wear a cast to help with stabilization and recovery for the time being. The singer will prioritize his rest and treatment to fully recover from his injury and resume his normal activities.
The news of the Awake singer's finger surgery comes months after he tested positive for Covid-19. After returning to South Korea, the singer tested positive after the band’s Los Angeles concert.
Along with him, V, RM, Suga, and Jimin also tested positive. All five have made a recovery and are currently preparing for their Las Vegas concert.
The news had spread on Twitter within minutes, and fans wished Jin a speedy recovery. The well-wishes were so numerous that the hashtag #GetWellSoonJin began trending on Twitter.
The Super Tuna singer had just wrapped up a three-day sold-out concert in Seoul. The singer and the rest of the group will be performing at the 64th Grammys in April, where they are nominated for the Best Duo/Group Performance.
Along with the Grammy performance, the Dynamite singer also has a sold-out concert in Las Vegas to look forward to.