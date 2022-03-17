How did BTS’ Jin come up with ‘Super Tuna’? Idol discusses viral trot song’s origins

On December 4, 2021, BTS’ Jin unexpectedly dropped a trot song expressing his love for fishing, titled Super Tuna. Months later, the mystery behind what made the eldest group member release a trot song is finally out in a Weverse Magazine interview.

In the Weverse article, Jin exclaimed that all he wanted to do was get an "excuse" to go fishing with his producer and friend BUMZU. He also mentioned that he felt the new generation did not have any fun fishing songs and wanted to make one - he didn't know that the opportunity could arrive this way.

Combining his love for fishing and his profession, the eldest member went to the beach with a rough draft in mind, and soon enough, Super Tuna was created.

BTS Jin's viral trot song 'Super Tuna' originated from his love for fishing songs

Against a backdrop of bright scenery and colorful animation, the eldest BTS member, Jin, stood wearing a denim dungaree and danced a rather unique dance as Super Tuna played in the background. Unknown to him, the trot song that he would be embarrassed about it later would well be on its way to becoming a global challenge in a few hours.

The phenomenon of millions of people - old, kids, young adults, adults, and everyone else - dancing to Super Tuna started with a peculiar excuse - of wanting to go fishing with his producer friend BUMZU, stated Jin in an interview with Weverse Magazine.

"I did actually want to make a fishing song, but it was really an excuse to go fishing with BUMZU. We went after I suggested to the label that the two of us fishing would make for good content."

BUMZU is a famous K-pop producer who is known for creating smashing hits for popular artists such as SEVENTEEN, NU'EST, Rain, SHINee and more.

Jin had previously stated in In the SOOP that he wanted to make a fishing song with Yoongi. Much of the desire to create a track on fish arose from the BTS member thinking that there weren't enough songs on this topic for the new generation.

"Our generation doesn’t have any good songs about fishing to listen to on their way on the highway. And there’s a lot of serious talk going on lately, so I thought it would be nice to make a song that’s kind of light and upbeat."

On the other hand, BUMZU experienced a whole new way of creating a song. As per the interview, the duo finalized the melody in just five minutes, while on a boat, out in the sea, fishing.

However, Super Tuna took a lot of effort, despite it looking seemingly easier and of a lesser quality than BTS’ usual songs. Creating a song in the trot genre was a new thing for both Jin and BUMZU, who referenced classic famous trot singers and songs to get the feeling right.

Meanwhile, the music video for Super Tuna currently sits at a whopping 58 million views on YouTube. Jin made the song “to be simply enjoyed” and ARMYs did the same, albeit more passionately than expected.

Edited by Saman