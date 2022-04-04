BTS J-Hope and Jungkook praised for recovering with ease after tripping during 'Butter' performance at the 2022 Grammys

BTS’ J-Hope and Jungkook displayed their prowess as brilliant dancers and professionals at the 64th Grammy Awards. During their Butter performance, the two idols tripped during their choreography but managed to recover from the fall quickly.

All eyes were fixed on the K-pop boy group as they performed their hit single in front of thousands of people on live television. The group has been creating ripples on the internet for their performance and individual looks at the 2022 Grammys despite not having won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

BTS' J-Hope slips on a circular stage while Jungkook stumbles towards the end

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS surprised artists and fans from around the world with their brilliant performances on their hit track Butter at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which took place on April 3.

Suited and booted in chic outfits that were bedazzled with stones, the members pulled off a spectacular performance that made the crowds go wild.

The group revamped their style and presented a special performance of the hit track with new stage settings. Taking on the concept of a James Bond and Mission Impossible theme, the members impressed the audience with their unique style.

While group member Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling, the other members sat among superstars like Keith Urban. Groupmate V playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo by giving her a gold card while Jin sat in a control room-themed set-up.

As soon as the music started, all the members came together onto a circular stage and performed the first few lines of the song. Before they could dance their way back towards the main stage, J-Hope had a little mishap and slipped while getting off the stage.

However, the singer managed to recover with ease and made the slip look like a part of the choreography. J-Hope didn’t look fazed, instead he gave a sweet smile and continued his performance.

Towards the end of the performance, the group had to dance their way back to the smaller circular stage with numerous background performers running with them. It is then that BTS' Jungkook, too, stumbled down the stairs but recovered quickly.

Fans praise BTS' J-Hope and Jungkook for their professionalism

Though the incident was hardly noticeable, some fans were quick to spot BTS' J-Hope and Jungkook slipping and stumbling. Nevertheless, fans were impressed with both the artists professionalism in handling the situation quickly and smoothly. ARMYs agreed that both the singers are incredible dancers and that they are unstoppable.

Meanwhile, the K-pop boy group is gearing up for the US leg of their world tour and will be performing their four-day concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The much-awaited event is packed with exciting activities for fans to enjoy while they attend the live performances of the group.

