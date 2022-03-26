BTS Jungkook's OST 'Stay Alive' becomes the most-streamed song by a Korean Soloist on Spotify in 2022

BTS’ Jungkook is soaring high and creating new records with his recent original soundtrack Stay Alive (produced by SUGA) for the group’s webtoon series 7 Fates: CHAKHO. Since its release, the track has been topping charts and breaking records worldwide. Stay Alive is now the most-streamed song by a Korean soloist on Spotify in 2022.

Earlier, the OST also ranked #1 on the worldwide iTunes Chart and #3 on Spotify Global Charts, making it the biggest debut by a Korean soloist on both the music streaming platforms.

Stay Alive by BTS' Jungkook achieves new record within 45 days

On March 26, 2022, Jungkook’s original soundtrack Stay Alive broke records as the most-streamed song by a Korean soloist and Korean Act on Spotify in 2022. The track currently has 68.3 million streams on the online music streaming platform.

Jungkook Media @jkmediaupdate ] ‘Stay Alive’ by Jungkook extends it's record as the "Most Streamed Song by a Korean Act" released in 2022 on Spotify, also "Most Streamed Song by a Korean Soloist on Spotify in 2022".



#1. Stay Alive - 69,232,708

#2. Polaroid Love - 59,400,842

#3. WA DA DA - 57,795,984 [INFO] ‘Stay Alive’ by Jungkook extends it's record as the "Most Streamed Song by a Korean Act" released in 2022 on Spotify, also "Most Streamed Song by a Korean Soloist on Spotify in 2022".#1. Stay Alive - 69,232,708#2. Polaroid Love - 59,400,842#3. WA DA DA - 57,795,984 [INFO📑] ‘Stay Alive’ by Jungkook extends it's record as the "Most Streamed Song by a Korean Act" released in 2022 on Spotify, also "Most Streamed Song by a Korean Soloist on Spotify in 2022".#1. Stay Alive - 69,232,708#2. Polaroid Love - 59,400,842#3. WA DA DA - 57,795,984 https://t.co/CuiDshoT6u

BTS' Jugnkook achieved this incredible feat within 45 days after the release of the track in February 2022. The song has also become the longest charting song by a Korean male soloist and has snagged the top spot in 100 countries.

With its hard-hitting base, the song brings out the essence of the stirring webtoon series and runs deep with the emotional and captivating backstory of the series.

Additionally, the original soundtrack has not only been breaking music records but has also been making new ones. With Stay Alive, Jungkook became the first and only Korean solo artist to break into the top three on India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart.

ARMYs congratulate BTS' Jungkook on his tremendous success

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and support for the maknae’s original soundtrack. They also congratulated BTS' Jungkook on his success and requested netizens to stream the song.

ArtmusicforJK @ArtmusicJK @Daily_JKUpdate

The Most Streamed Song by a Korean Act on Spotify in 2022

RECORD SETTER STAY ALIVE

I am listening to the mega hit masterpiece

#Jungkook - @BTS_twt @BTS_twt Listen to the true masterpieceThe Most Streamed Song by a Korean Act on Spotify in 2022RECORD SETTER STAY ALIVEI am listening to the mega hit masterpiece #StayAlive Produced by #Suga of @Daily_JKUpdate @BTS_twt Listen to the true masterpiece 🎧The Most Streamed Song by a Korean Act on Spotify in 2022 👏RECORD SETTER STAY ALIVE 🎶I am listening to the mega hit masterpiece #Jungkook - #StayAlive Produced by #Suga of @BTS_twt

Meanwhile, the original soundtrack also entered multiple UK Official Charts, which are considered the equivalent of the famous Billboard’s US charts. The song debuted #89 on the Official Single Chart, making it the first Korean OST in history to ever break into the charts.

The track also ranked #5 on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart. With the current hype and mind-blowing success of the soundtrack, fans are continuously streaming the song to make it the OST of the year.

Edited by Siddharth Satish