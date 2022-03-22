What does Polymath mean? Rolling Stone labels BTS' Jungkook a 'young-genius polymath', sends fans into a frenzy

BTS’ Jungkook has been creating ripples in the music industry ever since the inception of the K-pop boy group. With his numerous talents, Jungkook has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Recently, Rolling Stone magazine recently crowned the golden maknae as a 'young-genius polymath' in its article about the 100 Best BTS songs.

ً @jungkooktrends Jungkook is called as the YOUNG GENIUS POLYMATH by Rolling Stone. Jungkook is called as the YOUNG GENIUS POLYMATH by Rolling Stone. https://t.co/s2HpbElroz

The K-pop boy group recently ended their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul, South Korea and have been at the top of search lists ever since they announced their show dates.

Jungkook has been especially in the limelight for his extraordinary dance moves and jaw-dropping visuals, which made crowds go wild.

Who is a Polymath?

A Polymath is an individual whose knowledge spans across a diverse range of subjects and has extensive skills and talents.

The term is well-associated with Jungkook, who has also been dubbed the "ACE of K-pop'', "Modern Day Renaissance Man", and "Golden All-rounder" by fans and other famous magazines for his exceptional and mind-blowing abilities.

Apu⁷ @jeon_soul

"Young Polymath Genius" -RS

"Renaissance Man" - Elite Jungkook earned such amazing titles"Young Polymath Genius" -RS"Renaissance Man" - Elite Jungkook earned such amazing titles 👏 💜"Young Polymath Genius" -RS"Renaissance Man" - Elite https://t.co/RNirAIPyPY

Rolling stone's latest article describes BTS' Jungkook as a 'young-genius polymath'

Being a world-famous K-pop idol in the competitive music industry is no easy task. Young trainees go through multiple auditions and years of training before they make their debut.

With his experience over the years, it comes as no surprise that Jungkook can do anything he sets his mind to. He is a multi-talented artist who can dance, sing and even compose music.

Last week, American magazine Rolling Stone wrote an article on the Best 100 songs by the Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS. In this article, Jungkook, who is the youngest member aka Maknae Jungkook, was recognized as a 'young genius polymath'.

Rolling Stone magazine described the 24-year-old K-pop artist as a polymath as they continued to rank the group’s song Dynamite at #46. The magazine also mentioned that David Stewart, the London-based co-writer and producer of the hit track, declined to call it a K-pop melody as:

“English-language debut song accumulated their 10 year American fever dream”.

The American magazine continued to describe the songwriting process and how it was created by the group members, and wrote:

Young-genius polymath Jung Kook slid into our DMs with a bubble-pop chirp, tossing stateside (Lebron, King King) to RM, J-Hope, and Jimin, who coolly parlay them as synths swell above a Moog bass and a frisky, disco-clapping chorus".

Rolling Stone's review sends ARMY into a frenzy

The recent description by the American music magazine has left BTS fans, known as ARMY, ecstatic. They took to Twitter to share their euphoric reactions and also began resharing the article with the word ’polymath', which had earlier been designated to recognize other celebrities.

JK💥5.6M⚡️STAY ALIVE⚡️84 | 95💥🎼 🎤 @jeonforeves Jungkook being called “YOUNG GENIUS POLYMATH” by ROLLING STONES! Really, his talent is so well recognized GLOBALLY, by the most respected people and institutions! Jungkook WORLDWIDE IT BOY INDEED! Jungkook being called “YOUNG GENIUS POLYMATH” by ROLLING STONES! Really, his talent is so well recognized GLOBALLY, by the most respected people and institutions! Jungkook WORLDWIDE IT BOY INDEED! https://t.co/kqcrEhQrTh

®™ #StayAlive @LittIePu9 Jungkook has been called a "modern renaissance man" and now a "young genius polymath" .. Love these Jungkook has been called a "modern renaissance man" and now a "young genius polymath" .. Love these

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ @_RapperJK

Benjamin Franklin, da Vinci, Aristotle, copernicus, sir Isaac Newton and Jeon Jungkook



#JUNGKOOK “genius polymath”Benjamin Franklin, da Vinci, Aristotle, copernicus, sir Isaac Newton and Jeon Jungkook “genius polymath”Benjamin Franklin, da Vinci, Aristotle, copernicus, sir Isaac Newton and Jeon Jungkook 👏👏👏👏#JUNGKOOK https://t.co/y7NtVbZhKQ

⁵.⁶ᴹnessie.97 εїз @smiilingkookie Jungkook = young genius polymath, cover fairy, angel voice, voice of kpop, main vocalist of Korea, number ace of kpop, golden artist, golden voice, trendsetter king, stage king (...) there are only good words when public eye and media speak about Jungkook. Jungkook = young genius polymath, cover fairy, angel voice, voice of kpop, main vocalist of Korea, number ace of kpop, golden artist, golden voice, trendsetter king, stage king (...) there are only good words when public eye and media speak about Jungkook.

Meanwhile, the world-famous K-pop boy group is gearing up to perform at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards show on April 3. The septet’s summer hitmaker, Butter, has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Best Group Performance, marking their second nomination at the music award ceremony.

Edited by Saman