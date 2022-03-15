BTS' 2022 Seoul concert live viewing tops event cinemas 

BTS has broken another worldwide record with its eye-popping and energetic 2022 Seoul concert. The K-pop boy group has been trending on social media platforms for its Permission To Dance - Seoul concert in South Korea. The group recently broke the record for the highest-grossing cinema event with its successful three-day concert.

The group’s 2022 concert marked their much-awaited and victorious return to South Korea in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019.

BTS Permission To Dance on Stage is the latest World Tour Series that has made the rounds on the internet, featuring their powerful performances, top-notch vocal skills, and the greatest hitmakers from their albums.

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage earns box office gross of $32.6 million

The South Korean 'Butter' artists' live viewing concert, which was held on March 12, 2022, grossed $6.84 million in North America on Saturday for a per-screen average of $8,500+ across 803 theaters, ranking third at the weekend box office after the movies The Batman and Uncharted.

The live viewing concert broke the cinema event record with a worldwide box office gross of $32.6 million. The show was presented by HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing in 3,711 cinemas in 75 countries for a one-day limited interaction with quick sell-outs across the globe.

HYBE 360 President DJ Kim stated that they wanted to create a large-scale event as the pandemic made it difficult for every fan to attend. Hence, they came up with the idea of a 'Live Viewing.'

"As the pandemic made it difficult to access the concert venue, we wanted to create an opportunity for fans to gather and watch the concert together. We came up with the idea of a 'LIVE VIEWING' in cinemas and are delighted to offer an alternative experience for fans to enjoy the concert live."

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said that they were delighted with the record-breaking success of the live viewing project and thanked BTS' fandom, ARMY, for making it happen.

"We are delighted with the record-breaking success of this project, not only for Trafalgar Releasing but for the event cinema industry as a whole. It's a testament to both the overwhelmingly dedicated fandom of the ARMY and the overall return to cinemas on a global scale."

Meanwhile, according to reports, the live viewing concert was a much-needed jolt for the US specialty box. Tickets to two shows on Saturday, March 12, were sold for a premium price of $35. The concert was broadcast live but the time varied in some countries, including the US, due to the time difference.

