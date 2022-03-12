5 best moments from BTS PTD Seoul Day 1 no ARMY should miss out on

Calling BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul (henceforth called PTD Seoul) a treat would be an understatement. After what seemed like ages to South Korean ARMYs, the septet performed their first concert in two-and-a-half years on March 10, 2022.

The members, the production team, the organizers, the show director, the staff, and everyone else went all out to make the first show memorable for fans. The group’s fun antics, energetic performances, remixes of old classics, and a whole range of new outfits above all turned the night unforgettable for fans across the globe.

Namjoon’s emotional ending ment, Jungkook’s high notes, and more: 5 best moments from BTS PTD Seoul concert Day 1

As ARMYs lined up outside the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, they did expect the concert to be one of the greatest they’ve ever been to, but BTS outdid their expectations, and then some. Throughout the three-hour concert, the members, with their velvety vocals, fast raps, and dance, delivered a rich and unforgettable experience to their fans.

While the members had fun on stage, so did fans seated in the audience and at home. In this article, we look at the five best moments from the PTD Seoul concert day one.

1) Jungkook’s high notes

BTS’ main vocalist Jungkook outperformed his previous high notes during live performances at the Seoul concert. The Golden Maknae excels at everything he does, and belting off high notes after multiple minutes of complex choreography is a skill that he has down pat. Whether it’s FIRE, ON, or Blue & Grey, he once again showed off his impeccable control over vocals.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ @_RapperJK



I gotta make it fire baby



Jungkook performing DOPEI gotta make it fire baby Jungkook performing DOPE I gotta make it fire baby 🎵 https://t.co/2skNClCUlW

2) Hyper-energetic OT7 during SUGA’s Home rap

One of the many things a BTS concert is incomplete without is the members’ crazy antics. The septet does not shy away from unleashing their fun personalities, especially in concerts. During SUGA’s rap verse in Home, Jungkook back-hugged his rapper hyung and swayed side-by-side on rhythm with a big smile on his face.

V, Jimin, and RM danced to the rap in their own unique ways, eliciting further cheers from the audience. V even marked SUGA’s verse end with a small cartwheel, which surprised Jimin, RM, and Jungkook.

3) RM changing lyrics

⟭⟬ ♡hazel ♡ ia bcz studying exams for joon 🌱 @mygkkxt when namjoon changed the lyrics to “namjoon is the reason for my happiness” TEARS REAL TWARS when namjoon changed the lyrics to “namjoon is the reason for my happiness” TEARS REAL TWARS https://t.co/9TPTuFNoV0

The group’s leader showcased his exemplary knowledge of rap and music by rapping offbeat and changing the verse into anything he wanted. RM changed the lyrics of three of his rap verses, making Jungkook and others roll with laughter. He used hilarious incidents such as getting LASIK surgery (his eyesight was -7 when last checked in 2019).

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi_jk

(00:30)

I took off my glasses but I didn’t get LASIK surgery

( I, too-I, too, have to get it but-)

I’m going to definitely get it done one day. Please recommend [a place to get] SMILE LASIK [surgery] 콜㉱ @s_V_2 김남준 엇박 랩 미치겠음

정국이가 엇박 해달라고 해서 스마일라섹 추천까지 가는 의식의 흐름 뭔데 아 뒤집어짐 김남준 엇박 랩 미치겠음정국이가 엇박 해달라고 해서 스마일라섹 추천까지 가는 의식의 흐름 뭔데 아 뒤집어짐 https://t.co/UjZXsdcLMt Namjoon changing the lyrics again(00:30)I took off my glasses but I didn’t get LASIK surgeryI, too-I, too, have to get it but-)I’m going to definitely get it done one day. Please recommend [a place to get] SMILE LASIK [surgery] twitter.com/s_v_2/status/1… Namjoon changing the lyrics again (00:30)🐨 I took off my glasses but I didn’t get LASIK surgery(🐱I, too-I, too, have to get it but-)🐨I’m going to definitely get it done one day. Please recommend [a place to get] SMILE LASIK [surgery] twitter.com/s_v_2/status/1…

nina @rj_namjin



“Who should I live as today,

KIM SEOKJIN or RM?

29, I still don't know how to live well

So, today as well, we just go…”



you wanna live as jin hyung today???? OKAY NAMJOON CHANGED THE LYRICS!!!“Who should I live as today,KIM SEOKJIN or RM?29, I still don't know how to live wellSo, today as well, we just go…”you wanna live as jin hyung today???? OKAY NAMJOON CHANGED THE LYRICS!!!“Who should I live as today, KIM SEOKJIN or RM? 29, I still don't know how to live wellSo, today as well, we just go…”you wanna live as jin hyung today???? OKAY 😭 https://t.co/X1EHEO8ifl

4) Jimin saying he hates “bromance”

dia⁷ 🤍 @glossyjinmin SEOKJIN TRIED TAKING SOMETHING OFF OF JIMIN’S FACE AND THEY ALL STARTED SAYING “OOOO BROMANCE” PLSSSLSKD I CANT STOP LAUGHING SEOKJIN TRIED TAKING SOMETHING OFF OF JIMIN’S FACE AND THEY ALL STARTED SAYING “OOOO BROMANCE” PLSSSLSKD I CANT STOP LAUGHING https://t.co/iPmjgliHhU

Shipping is a subjective topic in the BTS fandom, and it seems Jimin is part of the majority who dislikes shipping or “bromance.” During the ment period, Jin wiped off something from Jimin’s face. As the cheers in the audience grew, J-Hope exclaimed, “Oh, bromance.” Jimin replied that he “hates such things without waiting for a second.”

Many fans believe JImin’s statement was a subtle clap back to the people in the fandom, taking shipping to a whole other level.

Sel 🦋 @kookmimir hobi: bromance right there

jimin: i hate such things



SPEAK YOUR TRUTH JIMIN hobi: bromance right there jimin: i hate such thingsSPEAK YOUR TRUTH JIMIN https://t.co/AKA01xzaLY

5) RM’s emotional ending ment

BTS ending ments, or ending speeches, always make ARMYs emotional. For the Seoul concert day one, members asked leader RM to round off the concert with his ment. Known for his passionate love of words, the leader always strings together profound yet straightforward sentences that tug at fans’ heartstrings.

RM also referenced the Spring season in his comments. As Spring marks a new beginning, many believed he subtly hinted at multiple things at once. The group’s special song Spring Day was released five years ago, and the new beginning might suggest a new album.

lua⁷ @lualattaes



#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL "It's been 5 years. The spring you've been waiting for is coming. Thank you!" - Namjoon "It's been 5 years. The spring you've been waiting for is coming. Thank you!" - Namjoon#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL https://t.co/ZB70sznGGl

lua⁷ @lualattaes

twitter.com/ryuminating/st… christa⁷ 🐱🎂 @ryuminating It's been 5 years since we released Spring Day. If we wait, spring will come. It's been 5 years since we released Spring Day. If we wait, spring will come. 🐨 It's been 5 years since we released Spring Day. If we wait, spring will come. More accurate translation than the live subs More accurate translation than the live subs ⬇️twitter.com/ryuminating/st…

rkive_PTDinSeoul 🐨💙 @propertyofrkive - This is my true home.

Seeing you all made me so happy.

Get back home warmly! We will come back with better things and I’m happy we were able to keep the promise to

be back here!



Namjoon’s emotional ending ment



#BTS #RM #방탄소년단RM

#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL - This is my true home.Seeing you all made me so happy.Get back home warmly! We will come back with better things and I’m happy we were able to keep the promise tobe back here!Namjoon’s emotional ending ment 🐨💜 - This is my true home. Seeing you all made me so happy. Get back home warmly! We will come back with better things and I’m happy we were able to keep the promise tobe back here!Namjoon’s emotional ending ment😭#BTS #RM #방탄소년단RM #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL https://t.co/6u6dLvvLne

The fun isn't over for the K-ARMYs. BTS has two more days of concerts remaining. As previously stated, the setlist for each night will be different in order to give fans a richer experience. The Jamsil Olympic Stadium was filled with ARMYs wearing their hearts on their sleeves by dressing up in their favorite member merchandise too.

