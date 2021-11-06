HYBE comments on fans’ concerns regarding adult fan fictions on Wattpad

In a phone call with Star Today, HYBE assured fans of their concerns about artists finding their adult fanfiction stories on Wattpad.

The problems were raised primarily because in HYBE’s community briefing video, the screenshots, shown as examples of the web novel for BTS’ 7Fates: CHAKHO showed an RPS (Real Person Slash) RM x Jungkook story.

HYBE's collaboration with Wattpad for web novels spiked multiple concerns as fans are aware of inappropriate and adult fanfiction stories about the idols. The outcry began as soon as the company announced the platforms’ collaboration, but seeing the company use a similar screenshot was far more concerning.

“We know how ARMY feels”: HYBE assures fans regarding adult fanfiction of idols on Wattpad

Since the start, K-pop stans and fanfiction platforms like Wattpad have been a source of debate as they encourage adult, often inappropriate, stories available to the public. HYBE’s collaboration with Wattpad has opened up the discussion yet again.

HYBE accidentally showed a fanfiction story screenshot of BTS members RM and Jungkook. In the screenshot, the story shows RM expressing his emotions while meeting Jungkook as:

"For the first time in my life, it felt like something strange was flowing through my veins.”

“Seeing the same guy and feeling this way, I was embarrassed.”

Fans noticed that the story was similar to adult fan-fictions. These stories break gender norms and can be found about both male and female idol friends. Soon, ARMYs reportedly trended #HYBE_trashwebtoon_cancelnow as protest hashtags against the web novels.

Calming the storm, HYBE spoke to Star Today over a phone call and responded to fans’ comments. The company stated that the images were only “an example” and the original stories would not cause any concerns.

“We know how ARMY feels. But the image that was revealed in the business conference yesterday, was simply an example made to help people understand our Original Story business plan.”

Many fans also believe the easily-accessible adult fanfictions can be classified as harassment due to their explicit story-telling. Especially when it comes to ARMYs, “shipping” takes the relationships and friendships that members share, to an entirely different level.

BTS’ maknae line (Jimin, V and Jungkook) are the most objectified members in the group. Shipping them together in Wattpad stories encourages fans to think and recreate the same at many times.

Meanwhile, fans discovered on November 4 that HYBE had deleted its Wattpad account.

In other news, HYBE is rumored to add more tour dates for BTS after the group's offline concert in LA.

