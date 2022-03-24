BTS x Free Fire: K-Pop group's impressive character designs uncannily resemble the members

Mobile gaming app Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire, announced their latest collaboration with BTS. The gaming app first teased netizens and gamers with the announcement in February 2022. In a recent video released by Free Fire, members of the iconic K-pop group created their very own avatars.

Additionally, each member got to choose their own exclusive pet in the game. The band's new campaign with Free Fire is to spread the message of self-expression and individuality. Throughout this new collaboration, there have been numerous events with exclusive rewards up for grabs.

BTS design their exculsive avatars for gaming app Free Fire

Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire, is a battle royale game created by 111dots Studios and published by Garner for Android and iOS. It later went on to become one of the most popular downloaded mobile games in 2019. In August 2021, the app set a record with over 150 million daily active users worldwide.

On March 24, 2022, the gaming app released its new collaboration features with world-famous K-pop boy group BTS. Each member got the opportunity to design brand new skins for the game, which will be available exclusively during a special event from March 25 to April 15.

Throughout the game, players will be able to search for BTS Crystals that can be exchanged for sleek and fancy skins designed by the members.

During the collaboration event with Free Fire, the boys got to design their very own skins that the game will later introduce. RM created a surfer and athletic concept skin, Jin invented a pink angel, while V created a skin with a Ghillie Suit that can be used as camouflage.

Interestingly, J-Hope went with a disco concept, Jungkook created a high-quality purple colored jumpsuit, Jin created an avatar with chains around his body, and SUGA went with a special forces agent concept.

BTS picks and styles characters in Free Fire

In a YouTube video released by Garena Free Fire titled Free Fire x BTS Show Series: BTS tries Selected Characters and Bundles, each member of the group first got a chance to carefully pick their characters with unique skins.

While J-Hope picked a character with groovy dance moves, Jin picked a rather flashy character named Maxim, described as a competitive eater.

After selecting their character, the boys were asked to style their avatars in unique combat clothing. From helmets to goggles, hats, boots, modern pants, t-shirts and more, they selected everything that looked good to them.

In the video, V commented that it is extremely important to choose the right outfit as it can represent the character’s personality.

The next task was to pick a side pet for their avatars. The K-pop idols were also allowed to customize the name of their virtual pets in the game. Each animal in the game has its own strengths and levels. Next, the boys were asked to choose their exclusive emotes, which are gestures meant to express emotions within the game.

After completing the necessary tasks, the boys revealed the names of their avatars and their strengths. RM named his character 'Antonio,' Jin named his avatar 'Joseph,' and J-Hope gave the name 'D-Bee.'

SUGA named his character 'Wukong,' and V picked the avatar 'Alvaro,' which resembles a villain. Jimin picked the character 'Maxim' while Jungkook chose 'Hayato.'

