BTS' V ranks #1 as the 'Most Handsome Face of K-pop' in 2022

BTS’ V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, is in the limelight yet again for his unparalleled beauty and charm. The K-pop idol ranked #1 as the 'Most Handsome Face of K-pop' on the Brazilian Entertainment site, Dabeme Pop, which is a popular online voting portal.
Since the world-famous K-pop group’s inception, each member has been recognized for their unique abilities and talents. They have also won multiple online voting contests for different categories. Jungkook and V had earlier been named among the top ‘10 Most-Handsome Faces in the World’ by TC Candler.
BTS' V, Jimin, Bambam, Mark Tuan and more feature in Dabeme Pop's 'Top 100 - Most Handsome Faces of K-pop'
On March 22, Brazilian Entertainment site Dabeme Pop, released a list of the ‘Top 100 - Most Handsome Faces of K-pop in 2022’. After accumulating votes made by fans from all over the world, the results were in favor of BTS’ V, and crowned him as the ‘Most Handsome Face of K-pop’ in 2022.
V ranked No.1 on the list with 1,567,464 votes, whereas group mate Jimin secured second place with 1,237,456 votes. Following them and ranking No. 5 is group member Jungkook. As noted by fans, it’s well-justified that V took the lead as the K-pop singer has also been voted as the visual center of K-pop by various Korean medias.
In the online list, the top fourteen positions were secured by GOT7 and BTS members. Since both groups have seven members each, it's easily noticeable that Ahgases and ARMYs had a head-on voting competition.
V’s facial features are not just recognized in the arena of the K-pop industry but also on a global scale. Since the beginning of 2022, multiple international media outlets have ranked the talented artist on the 'Most Handsome Men of 2022' lists, alongside famous personalities like Henry Cavill, Robert Patterson, and more.
Fans rejoice at BTS V snagging the first place
Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to congratulate V on winning the online voting contest and expressed their excitement by uploading various pictures and videos of V from over the years as a testimony to his win.
Meanwhile, in a recent YouTube video, South Korean plastic surgeons applauded V for his outstanding visuals and symmetrical face.
They stated that V’s facial features are a national treasure. The surgeons continued to praise his face and stated that some features are uncommon among Koreans which make him stand out. Dr. Lee Jae-jun also described V’s side profile as a work of art.