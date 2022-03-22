BTS' V ranks #1 as the 'Most Handsome Face of K-pop' in 2022

BTS’ V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, is in the limelight yet again for his unparalleled beauty and charm. The K-pop idol ranked #1 as the 'Most Handsome Face of K-pop' on the Brazilian Entertainment site, Dabeme Pop, which is a popular online voting portal.

Since the world-famous K-pop group’s inception, each member has been recognized for their unique abilities and talents. They have also won multiple online voting contests for different categories. Jungkook and V had earlier been named among the top ‘10 Most-Handsome Faces in the World’ by TC Candler.

BTS' V, Jimin, Bambam, Mark Tuan and more feature in Dabeme Pop's 'Top 100 - Most Handsome Faces of K-pop'

On March 22, Brazilian Entertainment site Dabeme Pop, released a list of the ‘Top 100 - Most Handsome Faces of K-pop in 2022’. After accumulating votes made by fans from all over the world, the results were in favor of BTS’ V, and crowned him as the ‘Most Handsome Face of K-pop’ in 2022.

Dabeme Pop's result announcement (Image via Dabeme Pop website)

V ranked No.1 on the list with 1,567,464 votes, whereas group mate Jimin secured second place with 1,237,456 votes. Following them and ranking No. 5 is group member Jungkook. As noted by fans, it’s well-justified that V took the lead as the K-pop singer has also been voted as the visual center of K-pop by various Korean medias.

daily tae praise  @dailytaepraise Kim Taehyung received the perfect triple kiII from the biggest Korean Medias as they named BTS V “The Face of Kpop”. Congratulations! Kim Taehyung received the perfect triple kiII from the biggest Korean Medias as they named BTS V “The Face of Kpop”. Congratulations! https://t.co/3DlTdMK8ki

In the online list, the top fourteen positions were secured by GOT7 and BTS members. Since both groups have seven members each, it's easily noticeable that Ahgases and ARMYs had a head-on voting competition.

V’s facial features are not just recognized in the arena of the K-pop industry but also on a global scale. Since the beginning of 2022, multiple international media outlets have ranked the talented artist on the 'Most Handsome Men of 2022' lists, alongside famous personalities like Henry Cavill, Robert Patterson, and more.

Fans rejoice at BTS V snagging the first place

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to congratulate V on winning the online voting contest and expressed their excitement by uploading various pictures and videos of V from over the years as a testimony to his win.

Taehyung the most creative person I ever know. He always do things in his own unique way. No boring moments with him. I stan a creative and talented artist, with the most handsome face in the world.

THE FACE OF K-POP
THE MOST HANDSOME MAN IN WORLD
V WORLD MUSIC DOMINATION
i'm listening to the beautiful Ost of Our Beloved summer

classic beauty, the expression 'handsome' is not enough to explain V's 'mask'.



The most striking piece of V's mask is the 'Run' music video of BTS' 'The Most Beautiful Flower'album. was reborn as literature.V's face has a narrativ in the camera,he becomes both a work and a poet.

Meanwhile, in a recent YouTube video, South Korean plastic surgeons applauded V for his outstanding visuals and symmetrical face.

They stated that V’s facial features are a national treasure. The surgeons continued to praise his face and stated that some features are uncommon among Koreans which make him stand out. Dr. Lee Jae-jun also described V’s side profile as a work of art.

Edited by Saman