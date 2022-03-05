Plastic surgeons praise BTS' V for his symmetrical face and charming features

BTS' V is known to be one of the most talented artists in the K-pop industry, but his popularity doesn't end there. Apart from his mellifluous vocals and endless talent, the icon has been praised for his unparalleled beauty and charm.

In a recent YouTube video, South Korean plastic surgeons praised three Korean celebrities for their gorgeous visuals and symmetrical face, and K-pop idol V, aka Kim Taehyung, was one of them.

Fans react to trending video of plastic surgeons complementing BTS' V

On February 11, 2022, MARQ TV uploaded a video to its YouTube channel which showcased professional plastic surgeons discussing the facial structures of various Korean celebrities. The celebrities chosen for this segment were South Korean actor Song Kang, K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo, and K-pop idol V.

Dr. Lee Jae-jun analyzed V's features and stated that the K-pop idol is a national treasure-class beauty. The surgeon continued to describe the singer's face and said that he has large eyes, without double eyelids, which is uncommon among Koreans.

He further stated that while V’s face is extremely attractive, his side profile is art. His high nose bridge that starts almost between his eyebrow and ends at the tip of his nose is difficult to achieve with plastic surgery.

Additionally, his large eyes contribute perfectly to his short mid-face, creating the perfect profile. The surgeon revealed that he comes across many patients who want facial attributes like V.

Another surgeon commented that V has mixed features of male and female. These distinct features add up to his elegant appearance.

The surgeon also stated that his facial attributes were unrealistically handsome and was said to have a golden ratio with a mix that meets both Western and Eastern beauty standards.

KTH FACTS - Christmas Tree @KTH_Facts [INFO] Dr. Lee Jae Jun, Plastic Surgeon chose Taehyung as one of the 3 Most Handsome Male Celebrities



V is called a “national treasure-class beauty”, with large eyes even without double eyelids, a high, harmonious, sleek nose falling straight to the tip + [INFO] Dr. Lee Jae Jun, Plastic Surgeon chose Taehyung as one of the 3 Most Handsome Male CelebritiesV is called a “national treasure-class beauty”, with large eyes even without double eyelids, a high, harmonious, sleek nose falling straight to the tip +https://t.co/y1moVNG4M6

BTS V UNION @VGlobalUnion



naver.me/xwD0YnCs #BTSV was recognized by plastic surgeons as an “unrealistic representative handsome man” in a recent YT video, where he was again said to have the golden ratio with a mix that meets both Western and Eastern beauty standards. 📰 #BTSV was recognized by plastic surgeons as an “unrealistic representative handsome man” in a recent YT video, where he was again said to have the golden ratio with a mix that meets both Western and Eastern beauty standards.🔗 naver.me/xwD0YnCs https://t.co/UuUylh5iYC

BTS V Canada 🇨🇦🎄 @TaehyungCanada

twitter.com/Romantic_Tae/s… 낭만태형🎄Christmas Tree by V⁷⁹ @Romantic_Tae The part of V in the video about “Handsome male celebrities, Cha Eun-woo, Song Kang, and V”



By Plastic surgery, Lee Jae Jun.



(Some ppl needed this video with trans.)



1. I don't know if I can tell you about this person. This is a world-class person loved all over the world. The part of V in the video about “Handsome male celebrities, Cha Eun-woo, Song Kang, and V”By Plastic surgery, Lee Jae Jun.(Some ppl needed this video with trans.)1. I don't know if I can tell you about this person. This is a world-class person loved all over the world. 🔷The part of V in the video about “Handsome male celebrities, Cha Eun-woo, Song Kang, and V”By Plastic surgery, Lee Jae Jun.(Some ppl needed this video with trans.)1. I don't know if I can tell you about this person. This is a world-class person loved all over the world. https://t.co/txKqOGJ68B English translation courtesy of @/Romantic_Tae. English translation courtesy of @/Romantic_Tae. twitter.com/Romantic_Tae/s… https://t.co/fbLP0ZzN7p

Upon seeing the video, fans of the world-famous singer took to Twitter to express their happiness regarding the positive reviews given by the professional surgeons. They also hyped V's beauty and stated that it came as no surprise since the musician is known for being attractive from the very beginning.

nunu @nunu_suya



I love

Keep streaming Christmas Tree by V our Kim Taehyung.

Stream, vote and shazam for @TaehyungCanada The most handsome man in the world can only be V!I love #V _ChristmasTree by #V of @BTS_twt Keep streaming Christmas Tree by V our Kim Taehyung.Stream, vote and shazam for #ChristmasTree and #BTSV @TaehyungCanada The most handsome man in the world can only be V!I love #V_ChristmasTree by #V of @BTS_twt.Keep streaming Christmas Tree by V our Kim Taehyung.Stream, vote and shazam for #ChristmasTree and #BTSV. https://t.co/vynUCE9juH

⁷ @springday_jmd #ChristmasTree @allkpop He is born handsome, you can see that if you see his debut pics. He looks exactly the same except for being matured now. He's beautiful indeed. In love with his new song #ChristmasTree _V #V @allkpop He is born handsome, you can see that if you see his debut pics. He looks exactly the same except for being matured now. He's beautiful indeed. In love with his new song #ChristmasTree_V #V #ChristmasTree 💜💜💜

Rossana @Bellekiss2

His beauty not only resides in his beautiful face,also in his warm heart.

#V

The Most Handsome Man of The World uncountable times.

Also his deep voice drives us crazy too.

The way he whispers his

to our ears… @starnewskorea Precious #KimTaehyung His beauty not only resides in his beautiful face,also in his warm heart. @BTS_twt has been named:The Most Handsome Man of The World uncountable times.Also his deep voice drives us crazy too.The way he whispers his #ChristmasTree to our ears… @starnewskorea Precious #KimTaehyung ,His beauty not only resides in his beautiful face,also in his warm heart.#V @BTS_twt has been named:The Most Handsome Man of The World uncountable times. Also his deep voice drives us crazy too.The way he whispers his#ChristmasTree to our ears…😵 https://t.co/oCplROepBp

Latest update on BTS

On March 5, 2022, the world-famous K-pop group BTS broke three Guinness World records. The septet set new records on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

By the end of February 2022, the group had reached 60,151,959 followers on Instagram, the largest fan following of any music group on the platform. Their official TikTok account has 45.7 million followers and continues to grow each day.

The septet’s official Twitter handle has a following of 37.6 million, and became the most-followed account for a music group in history on the platform. The previous record was held by One Direction with 31.6 million followers.

