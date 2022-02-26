Song Kang confesses there was a time when he used to fail all his auditions

While the Korean entertainment industry is overflowing with talent with the likes of Lee Min-ho, Park Hyung-sik, and Nam Da-reum, it has been the sudden rise to fame of Song Kang that undoubtedly steals the spotlight.

The 27-year-old actor, who started his acting journey as a supporting character in the romantic series The Liar and His Lover back in 2017, experienced a major rise in his popularity just a year after his debut. But there was a time when the renowned young star was failing auditions back-to-back.

The actor used to question his failure

Just shortly after his debut, the actor got busy leading in hit Korean dramas like Nevertheless, Love Alarm, Navillera, and Sweet Home. Recently, the actor sat down for an interview with GQ Korea, where the interviewer remarked that his ascent in the Korean entertainment industry has been like a comet.

But Song Kang politely disagreed. He said,

“Wow, thank you. But I’m not sure that expression is correct. People around me say lots of things like that, but I believe I’ve walked a long way. I used to fail all my auditions and think, ‘Why?’ and constantly read newspapers as a result. However, I do also like that people say things like that. It’s too good for me.”

Song worked hard to improve

Song Kang revealed that initially, he used to feel lost on set as he had a hard time understanding the terminology being used. To counter the problem, he used to go to the sets of his dramas even when he had no scenes to shoot.

The actor shared,

“Even when I didn’t have filming, I’d still go to set and watch. This was when I was filming The Liar and His Lover, and I’d go with my manager to watch how they were filming. At first, I watched from afar, but then the director called me over and said, ‘You can’t just watch from over there, you have to see how they act on the monitor.’

He added,

“I think I just tackled everything head-on, no matter what. Although I still didn’t know many things, I did become more familiar [with how things worked].”

Song Kang is currently leading the JTBC drama Forecasting Love and Weather as weather forecaster Lee Shi-wo alongside Park Min-young.

