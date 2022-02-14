BTS and Lee Min-ho top SK government survey of global Korean celebrities second time

BTS and Lee Min-ho’s stardom spreads far and wide, and another proof of it is the global survey conducted by two top South Korean organizations. On February 14, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and KOFICE (Korean Foundation for International Culture Exchange) released the 2022 Overseas Hallyu Report, a global poll.

As per the statistics from 18 countries, the Butter singers topped the most popular K-pop singer, and Boys over Flowers actor topped the most popular Korean actor list for the second consecutive time.

Government’s Hallyu Report for 2022 reveals BTS and Lee Min-ho reigning the polls

The sensational K-pop group BTS and King of Romance actor Lee Min-ho once again proved their global popularity through official, government-surveyed polls. The 2022 Overseas Hallyu Report survey was conducted online from November 5 to December 8, 2021. It included a whopping 18 countries, and 8,500 people aged 15 to 59 participated in the polls.

2022 Overseas Hallyu Report for K-pop stars (Screenshot via Instiz website)

For the K-pop star section, 4,679 respondents took part. Of them, 26.7% favored BTS, while the second rank showed more than half of the gap, with BLACKPINK clocking 10.4% votes.

The gap between the second and the third rank was also huge, as only 2.8% voted for IU. BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper Lisa clocked in 2.4%, PSY and TWICE received 2.2%, while EXO rounded off the list with 1.7%.

The two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group saw a vast increase from last year, as out of 4,695 participants, the group scored 22%, again topping the list.

2022 Overseas Hallyu Report for Korean Actors (Image via @pia24711/Twitter)

According to the Korean actor survey, 8,500 respondents voted for The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min-ho the most. The top four actors maintained their ranks on the list for the second time in a row.

The King actor scored 9.3% votes while Hyun Bin came in second with 3.1% votes. Gong Yoo ranked third with 2.8% votes, and Song Hye-kyo, one of the only two women in the top seven, scored 2.2% votes. Song Joong-ki, Lee Jong Suk, and Jun Ji-hyun scored 2.1%, 1.7 and 1.6%, respectively.

Compared to last year's survey, the top actor's votes decreased slightly. Lee Min-ho had scored 9.6%, while Hyun Bin had scored 3.5%.

In other news, BTS members are still on vacation. Jungkook and SUGA worked as a unit and recently released Stay Alive, an OST for their webtoon. As for Lee Min-ho, the first look for his highly-awaited Disney+ series Pachinko was released recently.

