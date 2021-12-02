Song Hye Kyo confirmed as lead for scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook's latest drama - The Glory

Song Hye Kyo never fails to amaze her fans! The Descendants of the Sun actor has bagged the lead role in the upcoming drama, The Glory. According to various media reports, the filming of this upcoming drama will begin next year. These reports also state that the show The Glory will air globally via Netflix.

Media reports state that a JTBC official mentioned:

"The plan for the drama 'The Glory' has been confirmed. It has been confirmed that the drama will be presented to viewers all across the globe through Netflix."

The Glory narrates the story of a woman waiting to take revenge on her high school bully by becoming the homeroom teacher of her bully's son.

The Glory written by celebrity screenwriter

Kim Eun Sook (Image via Twitter @/OH_mes2)

But what's turning heads across the globe is that this drama is by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. She's known for being the screenwriter for popular dramas like Descendants of the Sun (2016) & Goblin (2016).

It's not the first time Song has worked with screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. Her relationship with screenwriter Sook goes back to when the actress played the lead role in one of her most popular dramas, Descendants of the Sun (2016).

Netizens can't contain their excitement to see Song Hye Kyo as a lead!

Fans and netizens from various parts of the world are over the moon to hear that their favorite actress has once again scored the lead role. They believe this role perfectly suits Song Hye Kyo.

Ghe-Ghe8888 @GheGhe8888 The Glory Made for Song Hye Kyo not for your oppa wake up. The Glory Made for Song Hye Kyo not for your oppa wake up.

송혜교 Song Hye Kyo @shkyo1122 See you next year with ‘The Glory’🤍 See you next year with ‘The Glory’🤍

Leniw @Lena84deo #Glory Three words with this order: #SongHyeKyo #Netflix ! The sexiness. My TV is so ready for you Kyo. Three words with this order: #SongHyeKyo #Glory #Netflix ! The sexiness. My TV is so ready for you Kyo.

국하커플 @4evercoolgal For The Glory I will post #SongHyeKyo only. It's her drama more than anybody else For The Glory I will post #SongHyeKyo only. It's her drama more than anybody else

Song Hye Kyo has become a household name ever since her lead role in hit dramas like Autumn in My Heart (2003), Full House (2004) and more. The actress is currently working on her ongoing latest Korean drama, Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021), alongside rising star Jang Ki-Yong.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rumors have it that the actress will star alongside actor Lee Do Hyun, who is at the moment filming another hit drama, Melancholia (2021). Media reports state that actor Lee Do Hyun is being considered for the male lead role. The upcoming star is popularly known for snagging the lead roles in the popular drama 18 Again (2020) and recently released drama Youth of May (2021).

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia