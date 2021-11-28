Now, We Are Breaking Up episode 5: EXO’s Sehun is protective of Song Hye Kyo in Jang Ki Yong’s presence

Now, We Are Breaking Up had fans raving about EXO's Sehun's performance. He played the role of Hwang Chi Hyung in the K-drama. He was the son of the president and training him was Young Eun's (Song Hye Kyo) responsibility.

He seemed to have a crush on Young Eun in Now, We Are Breaking Up. This became apparent when he warded off Jae Kook (Jang Ki Yong). He told the latter to concentrate on his sister's new project, as he signed up to work on their rival's team. Chi Hyung also said that Jae Kook should not chase his team's manager.

However, this didn't stop the latter from pursuing Young Eun. He knew about her past with his step brother Soo Wan, and still decided to make his interest in her obvious.

Jae Kook reveals Soo Wan was his step brother in Now, We Are Breaking Up

Jae Kook thought he and Young Eun were destined to be together, especially when the latter was revealed to be the woman who brought his first photograph. He was also the one who signed a reference letter for Young Eun when she was studying fashion in Paris.

She met Soo Wan because he delivered the reference letter to her in Jae Kook's place in Now, We Are Breaking Up.

The two then crossed paths in Paris on New Year's Eve, which led to a one-night stand. Following this, they also crossed paths in Busan and Jae Kook's interest in Young Eun led him to Seoul.

Now, he has decided to stay back, find work and pursue his interest in Young Eun as well.

Jae Kook also met the President of The One in Now, We are Breaking Up. The latter set him up with his daughter Hwang Chi Sook. Chi Sook was impressed with Jae Kook upon meeting him, but that was not during the date set up by their parents.

It was Young Eun who had met him in her friend-cum-boss' place. Jae Kook explained to Chi Sook's father that he had lived in France for the most part.

He was brought up in Paris, and also pursued his education there. He explained that his father would have wanted to set up Soo Wan with his friend's daughter.

As Jae Kook spoke of his family, Young Eun realized that Soo Wan had not opened up about his family. He also never mentioned a sibling.

Young Eun's curiosity was clear to Jae Kook in Now, We Are Breaking Up. He revealed that Soo Wan was his step brother. He did explain that Soo Wan's mother was a good person and that he never felt discriminated against in his life. Jae Kook also revealed that he was the photographer of the picture that Young Eun cherished so much.

That was when Young Eun tried to convince him against pursuing her. He explained his interest and then told her that if his reasons were not convincing enough, they must indeed break up in Now, We Are Breaking Up. Will she agree?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul