SEHUNinNWABU trends as EXO's Sehun shows up on Song Hye Kyo starrer 'Now We Are Breaking Up'

EXO’s Sehun finally made his long awaited appearance on SBS’ Now We Are Breaking Up, much to the joy of his fans, who started trending #SEHUNinNWABU on Twitter almost immediately.

Now We Are Breaking Up is SBS’s brand new romantic drama, also starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Young.

The drama, set in the fashion industry, has the Encounter actor as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who has no time, or faith in love. Acting opposite her, Jang Ki Young stars as Yoon Jae Guk, a photographer who is all set to change her mind.

Joining this cast is the EXO rapper Sehun, in what is his first acting role in a K-drama.

EXO maknae Sehun's sends fans into a frenzy with his appearance in Now We Are Breaking Up

The EXO rapper made his first drama major appearance in the fourth episode of the ongoing show. He plays the role of Hwang Chi Hyung, who happens to be Song Hye Kyo's fashion company's youngest son.

The idol's character acts as an interesting contrast to his sister Hwang Cho Sook, played by Choi Hee Seo. Hwang Chi Hyung proves himself to be more clever and more perceptive than his older sister.

His straightforward and bold nature, though, often puts him at odds with those around him, especially with Song Hye Kyo’s character, adding much-needed spice to the drama.

In the latest episode, the idol's character finally joins Ha Young Eun's design team as her newest employee, as per his father's desires.

Check out EXO’s maknae flex his acting skills in the teaser below:

The EXO maknae’s eagerly anticipated appearance naturally took the internet by storm, with #SEHUNinNWABU trending worldwide. Several fans were charmed by his easy chemistry with Song Hye Kyo. Many commented upon how the singer owned the screen space, despite it being his first appearance.

FLIRTY BRATTY CHEEKY AHHHHH I LOVE HWANG CHIHYUNG

Sehun's first appearance as Hwang Chihyung in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The maknae's charming greeting to Song Hye Kyo, “Good morning, noona. Long time no see” has fans swooning, with many watching it on loop. His trademark wink, too, has made several viewers rewind and repeat.

Now We Are Breaking Up has maintained a high nationwide average of 7.3 percent rating, occupying the top spot. It is also expected that the idol's continued appearance will only take the rating higher with the massive K-pop fandom tuning in.

