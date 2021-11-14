Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1: Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's drama is off to a delightful start

Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1 is one of the most anticipated shows of this season, and the premiere episode lived up to the hype of the lead actors. Starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, the show is set in the world of Korean fashion.

Ha Young Eun is a senior designer at one of the leading domestic labels in the country. Yoon Jae Kook is a freelance photographer who worked mainly in Paris. Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1 opened on a rather romantic yet bitter note.

Where did Young Eun and Jae Kook meet for the first time in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1?

Young Eun was in Paris in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1, and it was on New Year's Eve when she met the eyes of someone attractive enough for her to let go for the night. She decided to sleep with this man that she met at the club. After a memorable night, she got ready to leave the room when the man asked her name.

The two conversed in French, and Young Eun said that she would rather not share as she was sure there would be no reason to meet again. She was confident in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1, that it would end as a one-night stand, and she also forgot about the man.

What she didn't expect was to meet him again in Busan, South Korea. It was the first edition of 'Korea Fashion Week' and big labels decided to showcase their collection. Jae Kook was in town for a few days in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1, and it was clear that some of the biggest brands in Paris wanted to work with him.

However, he did not seek validation from the brands anymore and let the people who sought him continue with their chase.

Here they meet again

This time in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1, his friend tricked him into attending a blind date meeting set up by his mother.

The one who was originally supposed to meet him was Young Eun's boss, Hwang Chi Sook. However, Chi Sook was busy drowning in self-pity after her model boyfriend, who was with her for her money, cheated on her.

The two sat down for dinner in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1, but she was busy at work the whole time. She was present only to ensure that her boss, Chi Sook's father, did not learn about his daughter's love life.

Jae Kook recognized her immediately. This was when she had just dealt with Chi Sook's boyfriend, and Jae Kook saw the young man beg Young Eun to give him a second chance and not ruin his career.

It seemed like a personal vendetta on the surface, but all she did was take care of Chi Sook's personal business before her father sniffed out the truth.

Young Eun has survived on his goodwill in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 1 and scholarship, among other support over the years and worked for him as well. So it was tantamount to her to do everything as the Head Designer at The One to make him happy.

This chance meeting in the K-Drama led to Young Eun and Jae Kook getting a chance to work together.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

That led to more tension between the two, but Young Eun didn't realize that Jae Kook was the man she had slept with or that he was a celebrated photographer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha