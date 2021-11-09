Fans react to Song Hye Kyo’s highly photoshopped images from new drama's press conference

Song Hye Kyo’s press conference images for the new drama Now, We Are Breaking Up elicited a disgruntled response as fans noticed how heavily photoshopped they were. The press conference photos, released on November 9 featured Song Hye Kyo with Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo and Park Hyo Joo.

Netizens took to the online community platform, theqoo, to express their disappointment with the extremely filtered photos released as “official” photos.

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong shine bright at Now, We Are Breaking Up press conference

SBS’ Now, We Are Breaking Up is amongst the most anticipated K-dramas of 2021 as it marks South Korea's sweetheart, Song Hye Kyo’s return to the small screen after nearly two years. With only two days to go for the show’s premiere, the company released their press conference photos online. The images were pre-recorded as they also include the male lead, Jang Ki Yong, who is currently serving in the military.

The actress looked her prettiest self, with the outfit being a mix of formal and informal looks. Looking petite next to the 187 cm-tall Jang Ki Yong, the pictures elicited cute responses from fans. That is until some found Song Hye Kyo looking a bit different than her natural self.

Take a look at the photos below:

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory 📸 Jang Ki Yong, Song Hye Kyo, Choi Hee Seo and Park Hyo Joo at the press conference for upcoming SBS drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' ❤️ 📸 Jang Ki Yong, Song Hye Kyo, Choi Hee Seo and Park Hyo Joo at the press conference for upcoming SBS drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' ❤️ https://t.co/u426cbBYYR

Netizens took to theqoo, a popular South Korean community platform, to discuss the images. They talked about the correction being “disappointing” and “weird”. Song Hye Kyo’s skin was edited to make it look too bright, which almost makes her blend with the light-pink background. Her similarly colored dress made the photos look dizzier.

“All I can think of is that I'm going to get sick”

“The filter is so blurry that I can't see her face ㅠㅠㅠㅠ But she looks pretty like that”

“Song Hye-kyo is pretty, but her correction is weird; Looks like old photoshop”

“Editing is weird.”

“Uh.. it's a face I don't know”

“I can't see the pretty face well because the color filter is weird”

“Why did you edit it like this?”

“The first pic was too hazy, and the second pic was too thick and polarized....”

“No, but why the hell did you make the correction like this?”

Meanwhile, other netizens posted unedited pictures of the actress, showing her real beauty. Many users commented that the company should have posted un-edited pictures to capture the actress’s beauty much better.

Jang Ki Yong with Song Hye Kyo (Image via theqoo)

Jang Ki Yong with Song Hye Kyo (Image 2 via theqoo)

“The correction was wrong, the original would be prettier haha”

“Why did you make such a frustrating correction? The original is much prettier.”

In the upcoming drama, Song Hye Kyo shares the screen with Jang Ki Yong, the popular actor of My Roommate is a Gumiho and My Mister fame. Jang Ki Yong enlisted in the military on August 23, 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now, We Are Breaking Up will premiere on November 12, 2021 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM KST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi