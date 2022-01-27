Lee Min-ho’s ‘Pachinko’: First look and release date out now

Apple TV+ Original unveiled the release date and first look of Lee Min-ho’s highly-anticipated drama, Pachinko. The drama is based on a New York bestselling epic historical novel of the same name, and will show the King of Romance in a wholly different light, unlike any other character the veteran is known for.

First look stills of the K-drama showcase the dramatic setting and generational change as they evoke feelings of sorrow, heartbreak, and determination.

Lee Min-ho and Youn Yuh-jung to take over Apple TV+ through 'Pachinko' in March 2022

Since Lee Min-ho’s casting confirmation in October 2020, K-drama fans have looked forward to the Apple TV+ drama with anticipation. The wait is finally over as the streaming platform revealed Pachinko’s release date (March 25) along with first look images that tease an irresistible, dramatic story of love, family, war, and peace.

Pachinko’s first look images show Lee Min-ho as Koh Hansu standing out amidst the crowd suited up in vintage attire that boasts of his wealthy status. The next image shows Kim Min-ha as the teenage Sunja, crying as Hansu caresses her.

The next set of images also focuses on the older version of Sunja, played by Youn Yuh-jung and a child full of sorrowful emotions. The last image shows Jin-ha as Solomon Baek, Sunja’s grandson, living his life drastically different than her grandparents, in America.

Check out the stills below:

The Apple TV+ drama will mark the Hallyu star’s return to the small screen after the hit fantasy romance drama The King: Eternal Monarch alongside Kim Go-eun in 2020. Meanwhile, Minari’s Oscar-winning and history-making actress Youn Yuh-jung was previously seen in Park Seo-joon’s variety show, Youn’s Stay, but will make her K-drama comeback with Pachinko.

The Apple TV+ drama was filmed in Korea, Japan, and America. Screenwriter Soo Hugh acts as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongwith the novel’s author Lee Min-jin executively producing the series.

The Lee Min-ho, Youn Yuh-jung drama will tell the multi-generational stories of a Korean family immigrating to Japan and plays on the many themes of racism, stereotypes, and the life of Koreans in 20th century Japan. To tell the multicultural story, actors from Japan, Korea, New Zealand, and even a few Americans take part in the show.

Pachinko will premiere three episodes on March 25 and then release weekly episodes exclusively on Apple TV+.

Edited by Danyal Arabi