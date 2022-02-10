Forecasting Love and Weather: Song Kang, Park Min-young and other cast members of the upcoming Netflix K-drama

Forecasting Love and Weather is an upcoming weekly K-Drama that will be streamed on Netflix on Saturdays and Sundays. The show brings together two brilliant actors in a romance drama. Both actors have great filmography to speak for their talent and huge fan base, creating just enough anticipation around the show.

Forecasting Love and Weather will be broadcast on JTBC in South Korea starting from February 12 onwards and it takes over the time slot earlier occupied by Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK Jisoo’s show Snowdrop.

Here’s the list of the lead actors to be seen in 'Forecasting Love and Weather'

Park Min-young

Actor Park Min-young debuted as an actor in 2006 and over the years, she has made a space for herself in romance-drama and romantic comedy genres. Some of her shows are known globally for their lighthearted take on romance. Her earlier work with stars such as Lee Min-ho and Ji Chang-wook on City Hunter and Healer helped Min-young prove her mettle as an actor.

She played a Blue House secret service guard and a tabloid journalist respectively. Her most recent work is a mood-piece called When the Weather is Fine, and she starred opposite Seo Kang-joon in this. Some of her titles available to stream on Netflix include Her Private Life, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, and Queen For Seven Days.

In Forecasting Love and Weather, Min-young plays the role of a senior weather forecaster Jin Ha-kyung who falls in love with her junior.

Song Kang

Song Kang rose to fame with his brilliant performance on the Netflix show Sweet Home in 2020. The actor, however, made his debut in a title called Liar and His Lover, which was released in 2017. He played the role of a supporting character in the show.

He was noticed for his role as Sun-oh in his first Netflix show Love Alarm. The popularity of the show resulted in the release of a second season and there was no looking back for this actor as well.

For one, he signed up for back-to-back projects with Netflix, including Sweet Home. He then appeared in successful shows such as Navillera and Nevertheless, and each of these shows portrayed Song Kang in a different light. He clearly had it in him to rise to the top and Forecasting Love and Weather is a step towards the same.

He plays the role of Lee Shi-woo in Forecasting Love and Weather. He is a junior weather forecaster at Korea’s Meteorological Administration. With his arrival, there is a shakeup in the status quo.

Yoon Park

Yoon Park has grabbed audience’s attention with his gray shade roles in many shows. He played a villain in his most recent show You Are My Spring and has played shades with negative character attributes in shows such as My Shy Boss and What Happens to My Family? The actor has been in the industry for many years now as he made his debut in 2012.

Since then, he has been a part of many shows including Legal High, Uncontrollably Fond, The Package, Radio Romance, and Search.

Yoon Park plays the role of Han Ki-joon in Forecasting Love and Weather and he will be one of Shi-woo and Ha-kyung’s colleagues. He is expected to introduce conflicts within the workspace and Shi-woo’s love life.

Yura

Yura debuted as an actor in 2012, however, she has had just a handful of roles. She is a member of the girl group Girls Day and her most recent work as an actor was in Now, We Are Breaking Up. The role is a cameo where Yura appears as an influencer called Hye-rin. Her other shows include Radio Romance and Find Me In Your Memory.

Yura plays the role of Chae Yoo-jin in Forecasting Love and Weather. She is an aspiring weather reporter who has big dreams, but is forced to face reality after she gets employed by the Meteorological Administration.

Created by Cha Young-hun, Kang Eun-kyung, and Sun Young, catch the show on Netflix airing this Saturday!

