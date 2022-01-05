Watch: Song Kang and Park Min Young’s new K-drama ‘Weather People’ teasers

With a refreshing lead pairing, Song Kang and Park Min Young’s new drama titled Weather People released two teasers on January 5. JTBC unexpectedly dropped the first-look teasers of the romantic drama on their social media channels. The teasers show a glimpse of the shy romance between the show's two stars.

JTBC confirmed the actors’ lineup in June 2021 and has already announced the release date for the show too. The drama also marks Park Min Young’s return to the small screen after almost two years.

‘Weather People’ starring Song Kang and Park Min Young releases first look teasers

The much-anticipated drama of Nevertheless’ Song Kang and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’s Park Min Young will be arriving soon. The office romance is titled Weather People and focuses on the love story of two employees from the Korea Meteorological Administration.

On January 5, JTBC released two 19 second teasers showing Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) and Lee Si Woo (Song Kang) deeply in love, exchanging shy smiles.

The first teaser shows Si Woo walking behind Ha Kyung, gazing at her with lovey-dovey eyes and smiling. Ha Kyung seems to realize his presence as a closeup shows her smiling too. In the next shot, the distance between the two decreases and Ha Kyung looks sideways, as if acknowledging and liking Si Woo walking with her in the night.

The second teaser for Weather People shows Si Woo taking the first step towards Ha Kyung and holding her hand, giving reassurance of some sort. Ha Kyung’s confused expression changes into a smile after Si Woo holds her hand and smiles too.

What is ‘Weather People’ all about?

Weather People focuses on the life of people working at the Korea Meteorological Administration, the national weather forecast service. It follows people's professional and personal lives, tipping towards the struggles of indulging in office romances. The literal translation of the show’s Korean name 기상청 사람들: 사내연애 잔혹사 편 is KMA People: Cruel Story of Office Romance.

The series stars Song Kang as the intelligent but clumsy Lee Si Woo and Park Min Young as the cold yet highly organized Jin Ha Kyung in the lead. Other main actors are Yoon Park as the quick-witted model student Han Ki Joon and Girl’s Days Yura as daily weather reporter Chae Yoo Jin.

It is directed by When the Camellia Blooms director Cha Young Hoon. The screenplay was written by Sun Young and Dr. Romantic 2 writer Kang Eun Kyun.

When will ‘Weather People’ be released?

JTBC’s Weather People starring Song Kang and Park Min Young, will be released on February 2022. The exact release date hasn’t been announced yet.

