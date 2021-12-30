Park Min Young signs on with Hook Entertainment, after leaving last agency 

South Korean actor Park Min Young has signed with a new agency, days after leaving the old one.

The What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star reportedly left her previous agency, Namoo Actors, on December 29, after working with them for four years.

Park Min Young first signed on with Namoo Actors in 2017, and did some of her most iconic works, including What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, and I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice, while working with them.

Namoo Actors confirmed the reports soon enough, saying

“Our exclusive contract with Park Min Young has recently expired. We have decided not to renew the contract.”

The agency is also home to Nevertheless star Song Kang and The King’s Affection lead Park Eun Bin.

Park Min Young's new agency, Hook Entertainment, is also home to Lee Sun Hee and Lee Seo Jin

While several fans were curious as to what the talented star would do next, Park Min Young has laid to rest all speculation, announcing her new agency.

K-Drama News! @kdramanews_ #ParkMinYoung signs an exclusive contract with Hook Entertainment (home to Lee Seung Gi, Yoon Yeo Jung, Lee Seo Jin, etc.)

On December 30, it was revealed that Park Min Young will be joining Hook Entertainment, which has actors like Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Sun Hee, Lee Seo Jin, and Lee Seung Gi under it.

In response to the reports, Hook Entertainment officially announced the actor’s induction into the agency, saying,

“Hook Entertainment will dedicate our full efforts as a partner for actress Park Min Young, who is receiving much love for her excellent character portrayals and sincere acting in every project, in order for her to happily focus on her acting and shine anywhere as a great actress.”

Meanwhile, Park Min Young is currently shooting for her next drama, which is yet another office romance. The actor will star in JTBC’s Cruel Story of Office Romance, along with former label mate Song Kang. The show is set to release in the first half of 2022.

Set in an office of the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea's national weather forecast service, Park Min Young will take on the mantle of Jin Ha Kyung, an intelligent and highly efficient, albeit icy, individual, who is a stickler for the rules. While her personality might make her the ultimate outsider, Jun Ha Kyung’s life takes a 180 degree turn when she meets Song Kang’s character.

Drama Threads @dramathrds



It is Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, and Yura.



JTBC's upcoming drama "Cruel Story of Office Romance" has confirmed its starring cast! It is Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, and Yura. "#CruelStoryOfOfficeRomance" will begin filming this summer and is currently scheduled to premiere early next year.

Given Park Min Young's incredible performance in her most famous work, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, fans of the actor look forward to yet another stupendous performance by the perfectionist.

