Park Min Young and Namoo Actors part ways

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actor Park Min Young has parted ways with her agency Namoo Actors. According to a report in Allkpop, a local media house reported on December 29 that the company had decided not to renew its contract with the K-drama actor who is famous for playing the lead role in romantic comedies.

The report revealed that Park Min Young will be parting ways with Namoo Actors, after working with the agency since 2017.

An official from Namoo Actors confirmed this report by stating,

"Our exclusive contract with Park Min Young recently came to an end. We have decided not to renew our contract."

What projects did Park Min Young work on while she was with the agency?

Park Min Young began working with the agency in 2017. The projects the actor has worked on since then include What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, in which she played the lead role opposite Park Seo Joon, and Her Private Life, in which she played the female lead opposite Kim Jae Wook.

Park Min Young's most recent project was I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice. She played the lead role opposite Seo Kang Joon in this drama series.

Her other works include City Hunter opposite Lee Min Ho and Healer opposite Ji Chang Wook.

Park Min Young is currently set to star in JTBC's upcoming show KMA People: Office Romance Cruelty, in which she will play the female lead opposite 2021's breakout star Song Kang. In addition to them, the show also stars Yoon Park and Yura. The show depicts the life of employees who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Park Min Young will play the role of Jin Ha Kyung, and Song Kang will play the role of Lee Shi Woo.

There is a lot of expectation surrounding the project as it is directed by Cha Young Hoon. The director is well-known for other works, including the most recent title, When the Camellia Blooms. The director also helmed another popular K-drama, Are You Human.

Edited by R. Elahi