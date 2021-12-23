After 'Snowdrop,' 'Until the Morning Comes' is the latest JTBC drama embroiled in controversy

Even as the Snowdrop historical distortion controversy rages on, JTBC has been accused of ignoring similar issues with the upcoming drama called Until the Morning Comes. The new series, expected to air right after Snowdrop’s scheduled end, is based on the Chinese novel The Long Night, written by Zi Jichen.

The critically acclaimed novel is a whodunit, where a former prosecutor joins hands with the victim to get to the bottom of a murder mystery. The book has already been adapted into a Chinese drama, which was well-received, and won several awards in South Korea.

BACA RULESNYA @korcinema_fess •kcm• Cast upcoming drama Until The Morning Comes/ When The Day Breaks •kcm• Cast upcoming drama Until The Morning Comes/ When The Day Breaks https://t.co/x2mjkNkYmh

Here is the trailer for the C-drama:

However, the JTBC adaptation, Until the Morning Comes, became embroiled in speculation that it romanticized the CCP or Chinese Communist Party. The speculation gained steam after Zi Jichen made highly controversial statements. In addition to Snowdrop, the controversy with the new show has seemingly escalated in the last few days.

JTBC's 'Until the Morning Comes' was scheduled to take over 'Snowdrop' time slot

Until the Morning Comes, which stars Han Seok Gyu and Jung Yoo Mi, reportedly filmed the first eight episodes. The shoot was halted allegedly due to these allegations.

At the time of its publication in 2017, The Long Night was criticized for containing propaganda that promoted Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. However, the main issue appears to be the opinions of the author.

Zi Jinchen has been vocally opposed to the Hong Kong independence movement. In August 2019, he reportedly made several controversial statements on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, mocking pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

“Who are the people who are calling for Hong Kong independence? These are people who do not have proper jobs, are lazy and idle, and then suddenly one day they say that they will become revolutionaries.”

Not long after the first post, Zi Jinchen also said:

"Some of my friends are stupid directors, and some writers support Hong Kong independence. I really want to expose it, but I think this is also a violent and unethical approach."

JTBC is reportedly aware of the controversy. That is why Until the Morning Comes stopped filming after the first eight episodes. When asked to comment, the makers of the drama said:

"There is no need to worry about this work because the original work (not Chinese capital) is being purchased by the production company."

🦊🐻 𝒜𝓂𝑒𝑒𝓇𝒶𝒽 🐿🐥 @justafangurl_lt I guess the book was problemati. but if I remember correctly the PD said that they’ll be doing the remake of the series and NOT the book. but I’m not sure if that would still be an issue(?) I guess the book was problemati. but if I remember correctly the PD said that they’ll be doing the remake of the series and NOT the book. but I’m not sure if that would still be an issue(?)

ryu_hyeyoungph @ryu_hyeyoungph Snowdrop is a drama that was suspected to be a distortion of k history so they decided to stop it signed a petition and send protest trucks after snowdrop they target until the morning comes since it is a chinese adaptation and we know that china and south korea ++ Snowdrop is a drama that was suspected to be a distortion of k history so they decided to stop it signed a petition and send protest trucks after snowdrop they target until the morning comes since it is a chinese adaptation and we know that china and south korea ++

ryu_hyeyoungph @ryu_hyeyoungph Are not in good terms so they dont want a adaptation from chinese and as i heard it was produced by chinese which makes the fans more angrier so thats why they keep quiet until it was aired on television they dont want it to make noise so that it will not create an issue again Are not in good terms so they dont want a adaptation from chinese and as i heard it was produced by chinese which makes the fans more angrier so thats why they keep quiet until it was aired on television they dont want it to make noise so that it will not create an issue again

However, the general public was not pacified with this justification. Most were surprised and disappointed by JTBC's decision to forge ahead with the highly controversial writer's material.

🌟Adie#WKHaters 🌟 @wangzi_bian pannchoa @pannchoa

forms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airing JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airingforms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… https://t.co/NjAmnQv4oj Every modern or post 80's cdrama that I watched has always been about glorifying CCP (nothing new), zi jin chen are problematic and the cdrama wasn't even about the president. If the kdrama adaptation are trying to make it right from the book, then I guess its pretty weird 🤨 twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… Every modern or post 80's cdrama that I watched has always been about glorifying CCP (nothing new), zi jin chen are problematic and the cdrama wasn't even about the president. If the kdrama adaptation are trying to make it right from the book, then I guess its pretty weird 🤨 twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

Jovy Ann Muslad @AnnMuslad pannchoa @pannchoa

forms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airing JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airingforms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… https://t.co/NjAmnQv4oj Holy crap, what's been happening to JTBC? So it's really true about Tencent investing billions into JTBC then, since Tencent is known to support CCP? twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… Holy crap, what's been happening to JTBC? So it's really true about Tencent investing billions into JTBC then, since Tencent is known to support CCP? twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

😼 @cuddlingsisi pannchoa @pannchoa

forms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airing JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airingforms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… https://t.co/NjAmnQv4oj did i watch the wrong drama? cuz last time i checked “The Long Night” is probably one of the best crime cdramas recent years. so idk what you guys talking about twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… did i watch the wrong drama? cuz last time i checked “The Long Night” is probably one of the best crime cdramas recent years. so idk what you guys talking about twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

However, several netizens have pointed out that the novel is a gritty crime drama, not a propaganda piece glorifying the Chinese government.

deē ☁️ @cloudeeskyy

The Long Night even got an award from BIFF 🤦🤷 pannchoa @pannchoa

forms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airing JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airingforms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… https://t.co/NjAmnQv4oj The whatt?? Did they even read the novel /watch the dramaThe Long Night even got an award from BIFF 🤦🤷 twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… The whatt?? Did they even read the novel /watch the dramaThe Long Night even got an award from BIFF 🤦🤷 twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

Glory @hyeunby

Knetz: "OH NO THEY'RE DOING AN ADAPTATION THAT BEAUTIFYING CCP!!"

🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ pannchoa @pannchoa

forms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airing JTBC revealed to be preparing a drama beautifying CCP "Until The Morning Comes" following Snowdrop's airingforms.gle/zq5ZVZcTGh4tfc… https://t.co/NjAmnQv4oj the drama/novel: "about the process of a victim, former prosecutor, persistently digging to find the truth behind a murder that took place decades ago"Knetz: "OH NO THEY'RE DOING AN ADAPTATION THAT BEAUTIFYING CCP!!"🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… the drama/novel: "about the process of a victim, former prosecutor, persistently digging to find the truth behind a murder that took place decades ago"Knetz: "OH NO THEY'RE DOING AN ADAPTATION THAT BEAUTIFYING CCP!!"🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

Glory @hyeunby nah bcs this the long night/ until the morning comes drag getting more ridiculous like It's clearly bcs the beef btw 2 country but the way yall act like the drama has problematic plot???? nah bcs this the long night/ until the morning comes drag getting more ridiculous like It's clearly bcs the beef btw 2 country but the way yall act like the drama has problematic plot????

Also Read Article Continues below

Snowdrop is mired in controversy over historical misrepresentation, military romanticization, and disparagement of the pro-democracy movement. As criticism grows, it remains to be seen whether JTBC will continue producing Until the Morning Comes.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Srijan Sen