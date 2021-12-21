“We ask that you watch over future progress of plot”: JTBC addresses Snowdrop’s alleged historical distortion accusations

As calls for canceling Snowdrop reach unprecedented heights, JTBC has finally come forward with a statement regarding the controversy.
Ever since the show’s synopsis was announced, it has been shrouded in controversy and accusations of historical distortion. Set in a tumultuous period in Korea’s history, the 1987 Presidential elections, Snowdrop and JTBC were accused of showing an alternate version of history, pandering to the right-wing audience.
While JTBC denied the accusations at the time and promised that there would be no distortions, the first two episodes presented a different picture.
Several Korean viewers created a national Blue House petition on December 18, asking JTBC to stop airing Snowdrop. According to the petition:
“There are definite activist victims who were tortured and killed during the democratization movement because they were [falsely] accused of being spies without any grounds. Creating a drama with a plot like that despite this historical truth undermines the value of the democratization movement.”
According to these viewers, the fact that the male lead Su Ho, played by Jung Hae In, was an actual North Korean spy pretending to be a student activist was a slap in the face to all those innocent students and activists. They were falsely accused of being spies and subsequently tortured and killed. The usage of a patriotic song also invited displeasure.
As of December 21, the petition has crossed 300,000 signatures. In light of the controversy, several sponsors and brands have pulled out of Snowdrop, claiming they were not shown the script before the airing.
JTBC asks viewers to give ‘Snowdrop’ another chance
While staying quiet for the first two days, JTBC finally responded on December 21. The statement said:
The agency asked the audience to give Snowdrop a chance and wait for the plot to progress as intended.
“Although we, unfortunately, cannot reveal much of the plot ahead of each episode, we ask that you watch over the future progress of the plot.”
The agency also revealed that they were opening their portal’s chat feature so that viewers’ grievances could be heard and resolved in real-time.
“In addition, in order to hear the valuable opinions regarding JTBC’s contents, we will listen to diverse voices by opening the portal site’s real-time chat window and the official viewers’ message board. The main values that JTBC aims for are the freedom of content creation and independence of production. Based on this, JTBC will continue to contribute full effort into showcasing great broadcasts.”
JTBC’s statement regarding Snowdrop has seen mixed responses. While most international viewers are ecstatic and hopeful for the drama, several Korean viewers have expressed their displeasure at this move.
Incidentally, the SBS show, Joseon Exorcist, was canceled for alleged historical distortion, despite having fewer signatures against it than Snowdrop.