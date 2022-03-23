TOMORROW X TOGETHER become the first male K-Pop group to break into Billboard's new 'Song Breaker' chart

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is in the limelight for making an entry in Billboard's newly created music chart, 'Song Breaker.' The worldwide 'IT' K-pop boy group secured an admirable 18th position on the chart, and fans have been celebrating their new achievement. Additionally, they are the first male K-pop group to achieve this feat.

TXT Charts⚡ @TXTCHART_KR @TXT_members is now the first K-Pop Male Artist to enter the Billboard Song Breaker chart at #18. .@TXT_members is now the first K-Pop Male Artist to enter the Billboard Song Breaker chart at #18.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT, is managed by one of the biggest Korean Entertainment moguls, BIGHIT MUSIC. The group is a five-member lineup of Soobin, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star and have gone on to achieve multiple awards for their remarkable music.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER makes successful debut on Billboard's Song Breaker Chart

According to Billboard, on March 23, 2022, K-pop boy group TXT ranked #18 on the Song Breaker Charts. The Korean act became the first male K-pop group to enter the charts with Yeonjun and Taehyun’s feature song PS5 by Salem IIlese.

#txt #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER @TXT_members debuts at #18 on Billboard's NEW 'Song Breaker' Chart

Billboard created the Song Breaker chart back in August 2021. The Song Breaker chart is the first-ever influencer-focused chart that accumulates huge amounts of data from TikTok, YouTube, and various social media platforms to recognize digital creators who have popularized songs via content creation.

Content creation can be developed through a variety of ideas such as memes, dance challenges, music cover challenges, and more. TikTok is one of the most famous platforms where numerous songs have catapulted to the top and changed today’s music landscape.

Meanwhile, TXT and TWICE are the only two K-pop groups to make their debuts onto Billboard's Song Breaker Chart. In December 2021, girl group TWICE entered the music chart with their hitmaker The Feels.

Fans congratulate and hype Yeonjun and Taehyun’s feature song 'PS5'

Soon enough, proud fans of the group took to social media platforms to congratulate the members on their remarkable achievement. They also requested that others stream the latest feature song by Yeonjun and Taehyun and continued to hype the group's music.

AlessandraMM @_AlessandraMM @BIGHIT_MUSIC First K-pop boy group/male artist to appear on the chart... My boys are making history @BIGHIT_MUSIC First K-pop boy group/male artist to appear on the chart... My boys are making history 😍👏

TXT bring in a good news for everyone. Proud of them. Congratulations

Gab 🌻♡$ @tubatubear . Our tubatu on Billboard Song Breaker . You see, they really working hard to promote their songs and themselves. Let's continue streaming and hyping them up.



Good morning moaville. Our tubatu on Billboard Song Breaker. You see, they really working hard to promote their songs and themselves. Let's continue streaming and hyping them up.

мαяíα ^.^ @_doramasloving 🥹 @BIGHIT_MUSIC Yes, our boys did that!!! Once again proving how amazing they are and how big they can be, los amamos mucho @BIGHIT_MUSIC Yes, our boys did that!!! Once again proving how amazing they are and how big they can be, los amamos mucho ❤️🥹

Wow!!! TXT is the only k-pop group in the "BillBoard Song Breaker Chart" this week, on 18th rank for 1 week. This chart is based on the engagements and this means that TXT entered this chart because of PS5! PS5 VIRAL

Latest updates on TOMORROW X TOGETHER

On March 3, 2022, the K-pop boy band became the first Korean group to win the 'Hero of the Year Award,' hosted by the UK NME Awards. The BandLab NME Awards 2022 shared this announcement ahead of the award ceremony.

The NME Awards is an annual British award show honoring achievements in music, film, and culture. The 'Hero of the Year' award is a fan-based voting award, recognizing artists who have made a difference in the world with their work in the past year.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER received over 40% of the total votes and joins the award list with previous winners, including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and more.

