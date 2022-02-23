TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun feature on Salem Ilese's new bop with Alan Walker

TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun featured in American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s new song with world-famous artist DJ Alan Walker. The female artist is best known for her hit single Mad at Disney in 2020.

Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT, is a South Korean boy group formed and managed by BIG HIT MUSIC. The group is a six-member lineup of Soobin, Yeonjin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Odi, and Huening Kai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star.

Salem Ilese's new song PS5 featuring TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun with DJ Alan Walker is out now

On February 23, 2022, Salem Ilese dropped her latest track, PS5, which features TXT members Taehyun and Yeonjun, along with productions by DJ Alan Walker. The catchy song will be a part of the American singer’s new extended play Unsponsored Content.

The track opens with Salem Ilese singing the first verse and chorus. Yeonjun and Taehyun take the reins in the second half of the song with their honey vocals, along with DJ Alan Walker’s impressive production, which is heard throughout the song.

Yeonjun and Taehyun's agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, also took to Twitter to hype the collaboration between the artists and updated fans to tune in to the latest bop. The new track is available for download on various online music streaming platforms.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement for the highly-anticipated collaboration. They also began trending the song with hashtags like #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER and #PS5

TXT_🎮Lover 🎮semi ia☹️ @TXT_Love333 @salemilese @TXT_members @IAmAlanWalker I'm keep listening to it, the song is so interesting and fun I want you to do a live performance with Yeonjun and Taehyun, I'm sure it'll be really fun and exciting @salemilese @TXT_members @IAmAlanWalker I'm keep listening to it, the song is so interesting and fun I want you to do a live performance with Yeonjun and Taehyun, I'm sure it'll be really fun and exciting

Evelyn ✙ 🐿🐿 🎮 @gyuscurls @salemilese @TXT_members @IAmAlanWalker i absolutely LOVED the way the song sounded, all three of your voices went together so nicely, i hope you all get to have more opportunities to collab! @salemilese @TXT_members @IAmAlanWalker i absolutely LOVED the way the song sounded, all three of your voices went together so nicely, i hope you all get to have more opportunities to collab!

Claire ♡ @_Beomtxt @salemilese @TXT_members @IAmAlanWalker just wanna say ps5 sound so good like it’s been playing on my head and I can’t stop it playing on my head TT I really loved the collaboration!! y’all did so amazing!!! 🥰 @salemilese @TXT_members @IAmAlanWalker just wanna say ps5 sound so good like it’s been playing on my head and I can’t stop it playing on my head TT I really loved the collaboration!! y’all did so amazing!!! 🥰

♡fallen star♡ @soobin_romantic @salemilese @TXT_members

first time i've stayed up for a song release, and i don't regret it @IAmAlanWalker just listened!! this is freaking amazing - literally obsessedfirst time i've stayed up for a song release, and i don't regret it @salemilese @TXT_members @IAmAlanWalker just listened!! this is freaking amazing - literally obsessedfirst time i've stayed up for a song release, and i don't regret it 💕

シ︎ @Heehoon_ism @salemilese @TXT_members Thank you for making this song with @IAmAlanWalker I really really love your voice. There's something enchanting with it that it makes me want to hear it over and over again. And this song is so litThank you for making this song with @IAmAlanWalker and @TXT_members !! I'll be playing this song on the loop @salemilese @TXT_members @IAmAlanWalker I really really love your voice. There's something enchanting with it that it makes me want to hear it over and over again. And this song is so lit🔥🔥 Thank you for making this song with @IAmAlanWalker and @TXT_members!! I'll be playing this song on the loop✨

Since its release, the song has been well-received by fans and other netizens for its catchy tunes and bass-heavy beats. World-renowned artist DJ Alan Walker incorporated his signature electronic dance music beat, which brought the track together.

Additionally, Salem Ilese co-wrote various songs like Jamie Miller's Here's Your Perfect, Bella Poarch's Build a B, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Anti-Romantic.

More updates on the K-pop boy group

On February 17, 2022, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Huening Kai was in the limelight for covering American punk-rock legend Avril Lavigne’s hitmaker Sk8er Boi, which is part of her debut album Let Go released in 2002.

Upon hearing his rendition, Avril Lavigne expressed her thoughts and stated that the K-pop idol delivered an amazing cover.

The K-pop boy group has covered songs from various genres, displaying their talents and versatility. As a group, they have covered Thank u, next by Ariana Grande, F2020 by Avenue Beat, Sriracha by Mateen, and more.

In other news, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will hold a fan live '2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER' online and offline for two days on March 5 and 6.

