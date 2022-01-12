TXT's Soobin sheds light on personal Instagram accounts, revealing why he doesn't have one yet

Ever since TXT’s Yeonjun opened a personal Instagram account, fans have been curious as to when other members Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai would start theirs. Soobin finally came out with an explanation, while also stating why he would not make an Instagram account.

Since their debut in 2019, the five members of TXT (or TOMORROW X TOGETHER) shared one Instagram account, the official account of the K-Pop group.

On January 6 however, Yeonjun surprised fans by making his Instagram debut, becoming the first member to do so. The oldest member of the group shared a photo of himself with the caption “Hi.” Yeonjun follows only TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s official Instagram account, @txt_bighit.

Ever since Yeonjun’s debut, fans have been eagerly awaiting the other members’ entry into IG. Leader Soobin has finally shed some light on the matter.

TXT's Soobin is too "lazy" for Instagram

On January 11, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin replied to messages of some fans on Weverse. Among the numerous questions, one fan asked the idol about Yeonjun’s recent entry into Instagram, and what it might mean for the other members. The fan then shared the exchange on an online community forum.

The fan said:

"Oh, so making an Instagram account was your personal freedom."

Soobin: "We asked the company, and it was decided that only the members who wanted to open an account would do so."

Another fan chimed in, asking the member about his own plans to join Instagram, saying,

"Oppa, if it's possible can you tell us when your Instagram account will open...?"

To this, the singer replied,

"I'm not going to be making one."

Fan: "Why will you not be making an account?"

Soobin :"Only because I'm lazy..."

🤍 @304verse : why don’t you want to open an instagram account?



: because i’m lazy…



@TXT_members @TXT_bighit #SOOBIN : why don’t you want to open an instagram account?: because i’m lazy… 👤: why don’t you want to open an instagram account?🐰: because i’m lazy…@TXT_members @TXT_bighit #SOOBIN https://t.co/ShQp1lvOHA

The team leader's hilarious reason for not making a personal Instagram account had fans in splits. Some of the comments from the online forum Qoo were,

"Taehyun also explained why soon after Soobin said that, and he said they can only make an account if they have specific content that they want to create!"

"It's super funny that [the reason is that] he is lazy Lolll But if he has no interest in doing Instagram itself, it makes sense that thinking of a particular content for it is tiring. They already have two platforms where they upload things." (sic)

"Makes sense, there are so many idols who were targeted because of their Instagram. Soobin seems to have a very careful personality, so I kind of expected him to not [do Instagram] right away."

Ariana @yeonjunfxiry soobin said he's too lazy to make an instagram account,bestie i can make it for you if you want soobin said he's too lazy to make an instagram account,bestie i can make it for you if you want 😔

Nicole⁵📚 —ia | @dreamytyunie Imagine Soobin saying he's too lazy to create an Instagram then surprises us with one.



keyword: IMAGINE Imagine Soobin saying he's too lazy to create an Instagram then surprises us with one. keyword: IMAGINE

🌹 ninirangdan ♡ @tebinist this is horrible like soobin is too lazy for ig and now winter says she might never have one bcs she isn't good on the phone/not that good on ig..... my two biases why this is horrible like soobin is too lazy for ig and now winter says she might never have one bcs she isn't good on the phone/not that good on ig..... my two biases why https://t.co/FxKlb8j1Gu

Incidentally, Soobin’s explanation has ruined a very popular fan theory that started doing the rounds as soon as Yeonjun joined the social media app. Several fans believed that one member of the group would join IG each week leading up to a possible album announcement, which now doesn't seem to be the case.

Meanwhile, TXT's last album was the release of their first Japanese EP, Chaotic Wonderland. The November 2021 release featured Japanese versions of their previous Korean releases, like "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" and "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari).”

Edited by Danyal Arabi