TXT’s Yeonjun takes over Twitter by opening solo Instagram account

On January 6, TXT’s eldest member Yeonjun opened a personal Instagram account, a first for the boy group. It was yet another sudden move by BIGHIT MUSIC, the group’s agency, similar to the BTS members opening their solo accounts.

Crowned Big Hit’s Legendary Trainee, Yeonjun’s account has surpassed 2.3 million followers at writing. The account currently only follows one account that is TXT’s official Instagram. As expected, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and started trending multiple words and phrases on Twitter.

strawberry lia͛⁷ @berrymyah WHATnDO U MEAN YEONJUN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WHATnDO U MEAN YEONJUN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT https://t.co/bKihumXMXB

Yeonjun becomes the first TXT member to open a personal Instagram account

All the BIGHIT MUSIC boys are slowly turning to their personal accounts on Instagram to communicate with their fans. The latest to join BTS, is TXT’s all-rounder eldest member Yeonjun.

The 22-year-old idol posted a single photo in an all-black, full-sleeves with an off-white turtleneck outfit, marking the opening of a new beginning - @yawnzzn, an individual personal Instagram account. Yeonjun captioned it with a single word, “Hi,” and kept the comments section open too. The single post currently has more than 393k comments.

MOAs reacted to the sweet surprise in hilarious ways on Twitter. The surprise took them off guard as many fans believed others were scamming them by editing the layout and using Yeonjun’s images. Fans soon started calling it “a fever dream” , still shocked at the sudden move by the TXT member.

doofenshmirtz @yeonpinkz WDYM YEONJUN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WDYM YEONJUN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT https://t.co/2Q8gOJwRrA

wolfchan🤙🏻SSD📌 @Debadrita_07 🤚 YEONJUN HAS INSTAGRAM NOW!?!! FEELS LIKE A FEVER DREAM YEONJUN HAS INSTAGRAM NOW!?!! FEELS LIKE A FEVER DREAM😭🤚 https://t.co/P4ghr3qdT6

krysten ☆ @TXTUNOFFlClAL txt's performance directors and choreographers welcoming yeonjun on IG SJKSKS PLEASE THEIR BOND IS TOO ADORABLE SJSK txt's performance directors and choreographers welcoming yeonjun on IG SJKSKS PLEASE THEIR BOND IS TOO ADORABLE SJSK https://t.co/0kZSQzjN6b

라면 ♡︎ @stxtement when you realize that yawnzzn is literally yeonjun but he changed the "ju" to "zz" because of the word yawn.... when you realize that yawnzzn is literally yeonjun but he changed the "ju" to "zz" because of the word yawn.... https://t.co/e5Ij0XkAqj

yeonjuvity @s1mplytxt Istg we can't let our guards down whenever they're too quiet. Like hello?!! YEONJUN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT?! SO SUDDEN now we wait for the other members Istg we can't let our guards down whenever they're too quiet. Like hello?!! YEONJUN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT?! SO SUDDEN now we wait for the other members https://t.co/B0qJI60oNl

On the other hand, MOAs now believe the remaining members, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai, will also open their accounts one by one. This is a major difference from their senior BTS, who launched their solo accounts together.

¢hoiz $oya 🎄⁵ @soyaluvsTXT maybe one for each day or something! Or maybe every Thursday coz Thursday's child?! Hello Whatever just give us all the FIVE member's insta I really hope Bighit will let all the members have instagram. Let's wait and seemaybe one for each day or something! Or maybe every Thursday coz Thursday's child?! HelloWhatever just give us all the FIVE member's insta I really hope Bighit will let all the members have instagram. Let's wait and see 👀 maybe one for each day or something! Or maybe every Thursday coz Thursday's child?! Hello💀 Whatever just give us all the FIVE member's insta

venus, @bahiyyihreal me staying awake in case another txt member wanna make a instagram me staying awake in case another txt member wanna make a instagram https://t.co/PEYDnXVvQ1

Fans also found solid proof of this conjecture when Taehyun uploaded a screenshot on Weverse hyping his older brother.

In Taehyun’s image, a small red dot can be seen below the profile icon. The display picture of the icon confirmed Taehyun was using TXT’s official group account. However, the red dot suggests unread notifications on another account logged in from the same app.

rene @txtgrden taehyun used the official txt account but there's a red dot under the icon :0 that means there's also another account logged in right right taehyun used the official txt account but there's a red dot under the icon :0 that means there's also another account logged in right right https://t.co/zGfB94MknE

The other account might turn out to be The Star Seekers' official account or another far-fetched possibility could be that the screenshot was from an HYBE employee’s phone.

Also Read Article Continues below

As Yeonjun has opened the gates of individual accounts, it is doubtful that the company will not let the remaining members launch their respective Instagram accounts.

Edited by R. Elahi