TXT's Huening Kai drops a cover of Avril Lavigne's 'Sk8er Boi' 

TXT's Huening Kai recently dropped his cover of Avril Lavigne’s hit track Sk8er Boi. The K-pop idol uploaded the cover version on the group’s official YouTube channel, and fans can’t get enough of it.

Before the cover's release, Huening Kai uploaded a picture of himself with a colorful skateboard on his shoulder with the caption “He was a Sk8er Boi” and posted it with a skateboard emoticon.

Upon seeing the reference, punk legend Avril Lavigne, who is the original singer of the masterpiece Sk8er Boi, responded to his picture.

"He did so well" fans react to TXT Huening Kai's cover of Sk8er Boi

Soon after, Lavigne discovered Huening Kai’s reference and subsequently responded to the tweet on February 18, 2022. The pop-rock superstar retweeted the K-pop idol’s picture with rock-on emojis.

After an adorable exchange of emoticons and words, Huening Kai returned his excitement and love by posting a cover of the Canadian singer’s hitmaker Sk8er Boi.

Huening Kai sticks to the Canadian pop-rock star’s original track in his rendition, albeit in a lower key. Avril Lavigne retweeted the cover with a heart and skateboard emoticon and wrote:

"Amazing Cover."

In no time, Avril Lavigne and Huening Kai fans took to the Twitterverse to express their excitement upon seeing the interaction between the two superstars. They also began clamoring for a possible collaboration between the musicians and tweeted multiple threads about the same.

More covers by TXT members

TXT members Yeonjun and Taehyun previously covered The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s hit single Stay in October 2021. The cover was released alongside a live performance video of the track, set in a bedroom with Yeonjun and Taehyun sitting on a futon as they shared the mic.

