DKB member Harry June tests positive for Covid-19

K-pop idol Harry June from DKB has tested positive for Covid-19. The group’s agency released an official statement confirming the news and stated that he will be undergoing treatment at home.

DKB is a South Korean boy group formed and managed by Brave Entertainment. The group is a nine-member lineup of Lune, Heechan, Yuku, Junseo, Harry June, E-Chan, D1, Teo, and GK. The boys made their debut on February 3, 2020, with the release of their extended play Youth and lead single Sorry Mama.

Fans pray and hope for DKB Harry June's speedy recovery

The Covid-19 wave in South Korea continues to increase each day, and multiple artists in the K-pop music industry have tested positive for the virus. On February 19, 2022, Brave Entertainment released an official statement confirming that K-pop idol Harry June tested positive for Covid-19.

The agency stated that the maknae was experiencing a sore throat, despite receiving three doses of the vaccine. On the morning of February 18, 2022 he used a self-test kit as a precautionary measure and tested positive. The idol immediately visited the hospital for a PCR test, which came back positive.

The announcement read,

"Hello. This is Brave Entertainment. Today, DKB member Harry June was diagnosed with COVID-19."

"Although Harry June had previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, on the morning of February 18, he exhibited mild cold symptoms and therefore used a self-test kit as a precautionary measure. Because his results were positive, he immediately underwent PCR testing, and this morning, his test results came back positive."

Brave Entertainment added that currently Harry June does not have any symptoms other than a sore throat and will be self-isolating. Other members of the group are currently residing in their individual rooms and will undergo PCR testing. The group’s schedule will be put on hold.

It further stated that each members’ condition will be updated on the group’s official fancafe. The agency ended its statement by announcing that it will adhere to all Covid-19 protocols and will do their best to keep the idols safe.

"Our agency will adhere to COVID-19 prevention guidelines and do our utmost to prevent the spread of disease, and we will take all necessary follow-up measures in accordance with the request and guidelines of government health authorities."

Concerned fans took to Twitter to send their love and recovery wishes to the maknae. They also prayed and hoped that the other members would stay safe and healthy.

JM_2624 @JM_18550 Please take care of yourself always & also to all the remaining members! Praying for your fast recovery! @soompi Get well soon our maknae Harry June!Please take care of yourself always & also to all the remaining members!Praying for your fast recovery! @soompi Get well soon our maknae Harry June!😢😭Please take care of yourself always & also to all the remaining members!😢Praying for your fast recovery!🙏🙏🙏

Arshel. @harryjunepsyche Everyone’s baby, DKB’s Harry June, received a positive result of COVID19. Just yesterday I was worried about DKB, and this happened. I hope COVID19 will be extinct soon and all humans will be given abundant health, including the idols there. Get well soon, Harry June! Everyone’s baby, DKB’s Harry June, received a positive result of COVID19. Just yesterday I was worried about DKB, and this happened. I hope COVID19 will be extinct soon and all humans will be given abundant health, including the idols there. Get well soon, Harry June! ❤️ https://t.co/UqFaU6zAey

South Korea is currently experiencing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. About 30 K-pop acts, including (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, ENHYPEN’s Sunoo, and BTOB’s Seo Eun-kwang, have contracted the new Omicron variant in the past week.

Edited by Sabika