ITZY member Yeji tests positive for Covid-19

ITZY’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement pertaining to group member Yeji’s Covid-19 results. Unfortunately, the idol tested positive for the virus and will be under treatment at home.

Earlier, group mate Lia tested positive on February 12, 2022 after she took a precautionary self-test prior to attending a scheduled event. The group’s agency stated that as the virus continues to spread fast across the country, fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, they will do their best to prioritize the health of the artists.

Fans wish ITZY's Yeji and Lia a speedy recovery

The Covid-19 wave in South Korea continues to increase and several artists in the K-pop music industry have tested positive for the new Omicron variant. On February 14, 2022, JYP Entertainment released a statement announcing that K-pop idol Yeji tested positive for Covid-19.

Previously, following ITZY Lia's positive test results, the other members underwent precautionary PCR tests. On February 13, 2022, Ryujin and Chaeryeong tested negative while Yeji and Yuna needed to be tested again.

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We are writing to notify you that group member Yeji tested positive for Covid-19 on February 14, 2022. Previously, Yeji's test results were inconclusive, hence she took a PCR test."

The agency continued and stated that Lia completed her second dose of Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at home without any severe symptoms other than a mild fever.

JYP Entertainment further updated fans on Yuna's condition and stated:

"Yuna tested negative. She is also fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine per the health authority guidelines."

The agency ended the notice by promising fans that they will provide the best treatment so that the artists can recover soon. It also stated that they will prioritize the health of the idols and follow all healthcare guidelines set by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the group's 3rd anniversary live broadcast remains canceled. Concerned fans took to social media platforms to wish the singers a speedy recovery.

테레사✌💜🇳🇵 @GurungTeresha We pray for your quick recovery

#GetWellSoonYeji @soompi Get well soon Yeji🥺We pray for your quick recovery @soompi Get well soon Yeji🥺🙏 We pray for your quick recovery❤#GetWellSoonYeji

Olivia @Serenity1711 @soompi Praying for fast recovery for Yeji and Lia @soompi Praying for fast recovery for Yeji and Lia😭🙏🙏❤❤

Ashley @Ashley01264693 @soompi Get well soon Yeji,and stay save to all of the members!!!🥺 @soompi Get well soon Yeji,and stay save to all of the members!!!🥺❤️❤️ https://t.co/AvOPuQ57si

Rising cases of Covid-19 in South Korea

About 30 K-pop acts, including Epik High’s Tablo, ENHYPEN’s Sunoo and SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week. Also among them are 2AM’s Jo Kwon, Jeong Jin-woon and Lim Seul-ong. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa also contracted the virus.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), South Korea reported 54,619 new Covid-19 infections on February 14, with the number increasing above 50,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul