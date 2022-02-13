SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo tests positive for Covid-19 with fellow member Hoshi also sitting out of activities as precautionary measures

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo has tested positive for Covid-19. The K-pop idol's agency released a statement pertaining to Wonwoo's health and stated that group member Hoshi will also sit out of all activities as he was confirmed a close contact.

The South Korean boy band was formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

The group’s ninth extended play, Attacca, was released on October 22, 2021. The EP contains seven tracks, including the single Rock with You.

Fans pray and wish for the safety of all SEVENTEEN members

On February 12, 2022, Pedlis Entertainment announced that K-pop idol Wonwoo tested positive for Covid-19. He took a precautionary self-test after experiencing a sore throat and mild fever on February 11, 2022.

Additionally, the singer took a PCR test immediately and confirmed that he tested positive. The agency released the following statement:

"Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you that SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo has contracted COVID-19. Wonwoo tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and a mild fever on Friday, February 11. He took a PCR test and the results came back positive."

Pledis Entertainment further updated fans that although Hoshi came in contact with Wonwoo on February 9, 2022, he has tested negative. The idol has also taken a PCR test to ensure the safety of others and is currently waiting for the result.

The label confirmed that other members tested negative as they were on a period of rest at their parents' house.

Meanwhile, Wonwoo and Hoshi's future activities are on hold and their return will be announced after they recover. The idols will not be taking part in the Release Online Event for the group's Attacca album.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their concerns and pray for Wonwoo's speedy recovery. Additionally, followers are waiting on Hoshi's results and hope that he will test negative.

Trish Makris @trish_makris 🤍 @soompi From Engene's to Carats: Wishing a speedy recovery to Wonwoo and crossing our fingers for a negative test result for Hoshi. Sending lots of positive vibes to our sunbaenims. We'll be including you in our prayers. Stay strong and take care. 🤍 @soompi From Engene's to Carats: Wishing a speedy recovery to Wonwoo and crossing our fingers for a negative test result for Hoshi. Sending lots of positive vibes to our sunbaenims. We'll be including you in our prayers. Stay strong and take care. 🤍♥️🤍♥️

Lesley #BLM #StopAsianHate @72leslee33 @soompi I hope Wonwoo gets better soon, and I hope Hoshi will be negative. May they both rest and be healthy! @soompi I hope Wonwoo gets better soon, and I hope Hoshi will be negative. May they both rest and be healthy!

kiki @defscloy @soompi Hope he gets well soon, Sending my prayers @soompi Hope he gets well soon, Sending my prayers ❤️❤️

Update on SEVENTEEN's Vernon

On February 8, 2022, Charli XCX took to her Twitter account to ask fans who they’d like to see her collaborate with on a remix of her latest single Beg For You featuring Rina Sawayama. Fans quickly began suggesting Vernon’s name and that the pair should feature together.

She asked fans how to get in touch with Vernon and later tagged Pledis Entertainment in her collaboration request.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17 @charli_xcx YES 🤯🤯 still can't believe this is real wow @charli_xcx YES 🤯🤯 still can't believe this is real wow

Within a few hours, SEVENTEEN's official Twitter account responded to the English singer’s kind request. One of the members, presumably Vernon, replied to Charli's question and stated that he'd love to collaborate with her.

