(G)I-DLE member Miyeon tests positive for COVID-19

(G)I-DLE’s managing company, Cube Entertainment, recently released an official statement announcing that group member Miyeon's COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus and will be undergoing treatment.

The South Korean girl group was formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018 and presently comprises five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a six-piece, Soojin left the group on August 14, 2021.

Fans pray and hope for (G)I-DLE's Miyeon speedy recovery

On February 18, 2022, the group’s agency, Cube Entertainment, released an official statement to update fans regarding Miyeon’s health.

"On February 17, she tested positive through a self-test kit and following that, she visited a screening site and underwent a PCR test, which resulted in a positive test result on February 18."

Cube Entertainment stated that the singer is double vaccinated and will follow all guidelines as laid down by the health authorities.

"Miyeon has completed her second dose of vaccination and has suspended all schedules and is taking the necessary measures in accordance with the health authorities’ guidelines."

The agency ended its statement by promising fans to prioritize her health and safety. They further requested fans to support the idol during her period of ailment.

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to send their love and recovery wishes to the idol. They also prayed for the other members to be safe and healthy.

Latest updates on (G)I-DLE

According to media outlets, the K-pop girl group is preparing to make a comeback in March 2022. In light of this, (G)I-DLE’s agency, Cube Entertainment, released an official statement confirming the aforementioned news.

The group’s upcoming return to the music scene will be their first comeback as a five-member group since Soojin departed the group in August 2021.

