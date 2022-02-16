BTOB's Seo Eun-kwang tests positive for Covid-19

BTOB's managing company, Cube Entertainment, released an official statement regarding the group member Eunk-wang's Covid-19 results. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old singer tested positive for the virus and will be under treatment.

The South Korean boy band was formed in 2012 by Cube Entertainment. The group comprises of six members, Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae. Originally a seven-member group, Jung Il-hoon departed from the group in December 2020.

Fans send their love and recovery wishes to BTOB's Eunk-wang

On February 15, 2022 Cube Entertainment released an official statement announcing that K-pop idol Eun-kwang tested positive for Covid-19. The agency stated that the singer was experiencing symptoms of a sore throat, so he took a precautionary self-test but tested negative on February 14, 2022.

For preventive measures, the idol visited a hospital and took a PCR test. The results came back positive as of February 15, 2022. The announcement read:

"This is Cube Entertainment. BTOB member Seo Eun-kwang tested positive for Covid-19 as of February 15, 2022. Seo Eunkwang experienced a sore throat, so he initially carried out a self-testing kit and checked that he was negative on February 14, 2022."

"Afterwards, as a preemptive measure, he visited the hospital to carry out a PCR test and the results came back positive on February 15, 2022."

The agency further stated that the other group members will preemptively take a PCR test and remain at home until the test results are known.

Cube Entertainment updated fans that Eun-kwang had completed his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. All his current activities will be on a halt as he takes necessary measures accorded by the healthcare authorities.

The agency ended the message by assuring fans that they will do their best to keep the artists safe and will prioritize their health so that the idols can meet their fans soon.

Soon enough, fans sent their love and recovery wishes to the singer while hoping that he recovers soon for their highly anticipated comeback. They also prayed for the other members to be safe.

BTOB's new album and 10th debut anniversary

Meanwhile, the popular K-pop band are all set to make their comeback by releasing their third album as a group titled Be Together. The group will also be celebrating their 10th debut anniversary this year in March 2022.

BTOB was on hiatus for four years owing to mandatory enlistment in the military. Though their new album is set to be released on February 21, 2022, the group might have to deal with a slight setback with their leader Eunk-wang testing positive for Covid-19.

