BTS to premiere in NFL 2022 Super Bowl LVI commercial

Despite being on an extended break, BTS members seem to always surprise their fans every now and then with exciting news. The renowned band's members are known to be the faces of different brands and have starred in several commercials in the past.

After being featured recently in Samsung's Galaxy for the Planet advertisement on February 9, 2022, they now have plans to appear in the NFL's 2022 Super Bowl LVI commercial. The upcoming occasion is a prominent step on the road to America’s largest sports league event, where the annual playoff crowns the championship for the best NFL teams.

BTS' Samsung commercial to feature at the NFL 2022 Super Bowl LVI

On February 12, 2022 according to media outlets, the world-famous K-pop group BTS will premiere at the NFL 2022 Super Bowl LVI. Though the members won't be performing physically, they will feature during one of the most popular and expensive advertisement spots in the event.

Recently, the group, which consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Tae-hyung (V) and Jungkook, starred in Samsung’s Galaxy for the Planet commercial. In the advertisement, each member created awareness about environmental degradation. The video finally ends with all the members coming together with placards that read:

"Let's work together for a better future."

In doing so, they encouraged others to join them on a journey to save and protect the environment. As reported, Bangtan will premiere this new commercial for the technology company at the sporting event, which will last for two minutes.

Soon enough, ARMYs took to Twitter to express their incredible excitement as many of them stated that they were proud of the collaboration and that the band was working for a good cause. Fans congratulated the boys and stated that they rightly deserved the opportunity.

𝘮 ⁷ @intro95s IM SO PROUD OF THEM LIKE A SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL??? THEY DESERVE THAT BTS BROOOOOOIM SO PROUD OF THEM LIKE A SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL??? THEY DESERVE THAT BTS BROOOOOO 😭😭😭😭😭 IM SO PROUD OF THEM LIKE A SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL??? THEY DESERVE THAT

Miche⁷ @MicheBangtan Omg the Samsung ad will be during the Super Bowl for real?!? I thought that was just big army talk for some reason, a whole 2 minute ad during the super bowl?!?!? Our BTS?!?! Omg the Samsung ad will be during the Super Bowl for real?!? I thought that was just big army talk for some reason, a whole 2 minute ad during the super bowl?!?!? Our BTS?!?!

🌸TAN ⁷🌸 STAY ALIVE OUT NOW @chubbymoIaIa Wait. BTS samsung Ad is going to play at the Super bowl ?? When I told you that BTS will continue to rise and 2022 will be bigger than anything. BTS didn't achieve their peak and you have to understand that Wait. BTS samsung Ad is going to play at the Super bowl ?? When I told you that BTS will continue to rise and 2022 will be bigger than anything. BTS didn't achieve their peak and you have to understand that 😁💜

lovetannies @lovebabyjm



I vote for SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL YES MY BABIES DESERVED ALL THAT I'M SO PROUDI vote for #BTSARMY for the #BestFanArmy at the #iHeartAwards 2022 ( @BTS_twt SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL YES MY BABIES DESERVED ALL THAT I'M SO PROUD 😭I vote for #BTSARMY for the #BestFanArmy at the #iHeartAwards 2022 (@BTS_twt)

It is well known that Super Bowl commercials are lavish and extremely pricey. According to NBC, the asking price for a 30-second advertisement is $6.5 million USD and has gone up by $1 million since 2021.

In 2021, BTS’ hit track Dynamite premiered during the Super Bowl Weekend festivities and people couldn’t get enough of it. The NFL held its award ceremony celebrating the finest athletes during the 2020 season, with the group’s song being featured as background music to set the mood.

NFL Super Bowl 2022: where to watch, performance lineup and more

Super Bowl 2022 will take place Sunday, February 13 at 6.30 pm ET. In much of Latin America, the event will be broadcast through ESPN 2.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the show will be available on CBS and ESPN deportes. Fans physically attending the Super Bowl LVI will be required to comply with all L.A. County COVID-19 health and safety protocols to enter the SoFi Stadium.

Also Read Article Continues below

Legendary rappers like Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the iconic event's Halftime Show. Fans can purchase tickets through the following websites: Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats StubHub, and more.

Edited by Atul S