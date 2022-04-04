BTS 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet look: Details revealed  

K-pop group BTS walked down the red carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the 64th annual ceremony of the highly-coveted awards.

BTS, consisting of seven members popularly known as RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, made their third appearance at the event, following their first appearance in 2019 for the 61st ceremony and 2022 for the 62nd ceremony.

The group appeared at the event looking dapper and suited from the label Louis Vuitton's custom ensembles.

More about BTS' 2022 Grammy Awards looks

Nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Butter, the BTS group marked its second nomination for the highly-coveted award ceremony.

The group is ready to steal the hearts of ARMYs once again with their dapper looks in custom Louis Vuitton suits, for whom they are all brand ambassadors. BTS wore monochromatic suits from the Fall 2022 Menswear collection from the label LV, which also marks the last collection by the legendary Virgil Abloh.

Kim Nam-Joon, popularly known as RM, the group leader, wore a camel-colored suit with a purple dress shirt underneath the coat. He paired the look with a pair of Vendom Flex Derby boots from Louis Vuitton.

Kim Seok-Jin, popularly known as JIN, also known as the group's oldest maknae, wore a tan-colored ensemble similar to RM, but he wore a white dress shirt underneath the coat, accompanied by a baby blue colored tie. He paired the ensemble with a pair of LV Bold Chelsea Boots.

Min Yoon-Gi, popularly known as SUGA, also ARMY's sugar, wore an all-white ensemble with a silver jeweled brooch. He paired the ensemble with a pair of LV Trainer Sneakers in white.

Jung Ho-Seok, popularly known as J-Hope and is also ARMY's sunshine, wore an all-white ensemble similar to SUGA and accompanied it with a purple jeweled brooch, unlike SUGA. He completed the look with a pair of LV Trainer Sneakers with multiple details.

Park Ji-Min, popularly known as Jimin, also the group's Mochi, wore a dark blue ensemble with a white dress shirt underneath the buttoned coat. He completed his look with a pair of Vendome Flex Durby boots from Louis Vuitton.

Kim Tae-Hyung, popularly known as Tae or V, wore a brown colored suit with a purple dress shirt underneath the coat. He accessorized his look with a floral piece attached to his jacket. He completed his look with a pair of LV Bold Chelsea Boots in a camel color.

Lastly, Jeon Jung-Kook, popularly known as JK, also the group's golden maknae, wore a dark blue colored suit with open buttons and a baggy pant. Jungkook wore a white colored dress shirt underneath his short jacket and paired the look with LV Bold Chelsea Boots in black color.

BTS were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their popular song from 2021, Butter, in which they were up against Colplay's Higher Power, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's Lonely, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's I Get a Kick Out of You, and SZA and Doja Cat's Kiss Me More, with Kiss Me More winning the award.

The group also took to stage at the 2022 Grammy awards ceremony to perform their song Butter.

Edited by Sabika