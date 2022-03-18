ARMYs top 5 go to songs to sing for BTS

BTS and ARMYs bond is unmatchable. They have on multiple occasions expressed how much ARMYs mean to them by dedicating songs to them.

They treat ARMY as their confidant and have released a hidden song, Sea, on their album Love Yourself: Her, which details how despite the pain in their journey, there will always be hope.

ARMY is also equally involved in this parasocial relationship like BTS. It's wonderful to see the mutual admiration and respect both the artist and their fans have for each other, a rare occurrence in today's day and age.

Songs ARMYs sing to BTS

Just as the group consoles ARMYs with their songs and lyrics, ARMYs too use their songs to show love and care for the septet. During concerts, ARMYs are seen singing back to the group to provide them with comfort and a sense of belonging. Following are the top 10 songs ARMYs dedicate to BTS in no particular order.

1) Spring Day

Spring Day is one of their top tier songs. It was written at a time of political unrest due to the Sewol Ferry tragedy. When the people of South Korea were living through the horrors of injustice, the group used their platform to provide comfort through their artistry, despite knowing that this could have them banned as musicians forever since everyone speaking up about the incident was being penalized.

Evergreen Spring Day has not left the Melon charts since its release 5 years back in 2017 reminding everyone that no matter how dark the days get, spring will come once again.

It's one of the most emotional songs in their arsenal, usually used as an ending song for their concerts to show that even when separated, BTS and ARMYs will always be together. The fans singing it back to group is like a promise that they will stick by the septet through it all.

2) Epiphany

Epiphany is Jin's solo song on the group's album Love Yourself: Answer. This song is about resilience and strength, knowing that nobody is more precious than yourself and having the courage to love and respect yourself.

Whenever Jin sings this song the entire audience sings along with him, word for word. "I'm the one I should love in this world. Shining me, precious me" echoes throughout the venue.

BTS have truly helped millions of ARMYs learn to love themselves and put their needs first. Listening to a stadium sing their hearts out about loving themselves gives one goosebumps.

3) Mikrokosmos

Mikrokosmos was used as an ending song during their Love Yourself Speak Yourself Stadium tour. The seven members were not aware of the upcoming Covid-19 pandemic back then and were hoping to reunite with ARMYs as quickly as possible, but this was their last world tour before the pandemic started.

Despite everything, as the lyrics of the song go, "You've got me...I've got you", BTS and ARMY had each other's back through it all.

When the Brazilian ARMYs sang the song back to the group during their end segment, the septet was overcome with emotions, especially Jungkook and Jimin.

4) Epilogue: Young Forever

Epilogue: Young Forever is another ARMY favorite focusing on the ephemeral nature of youth. BTS through this song talk about their fears of one day losing the success they've achieved and feeling empty. It is a heartfelt confession of wanting to stay forever young and be able to continuously experience the most beautiful moments of their life.

During ARMY Time, a special corner designed for fans to surprise BTS with their slogans for the day, ARMYs at Wembley Stadium in London surprised the group by singing this song.

BTS were not expecting this and could not hold their tears, realizing how at such a legendary venue where stalwarts like Queen have performed, a non-Korean speaking audience was singing back their Korean lyrics to them.

Jimin even has the words 'Young Forever' tattooed on his body, showing us exactly how much this song means to them.

5) 2!3!

2!3! is by far the most heartfelt song one can think of when discussing their discography. The song explores the suffering and taunts BTS has suffered throughout their career.

The group states that while they may not be able to guarantee a painless journey ahead, they're sure that together with ARMYs many wonderful and happy days are to come in the future.

"It’s okay. When I say one two three, forget it, erase all the sad memories, hold my hand and smile," is all they urge us to do.

ARMYs sing this song to the group to encourage the group to can rely on ARMYs too whenever they want and to remind them that their worries also aren't as permanent as they think they are.

BTS has provided solace to ARMYs with many songs like We are Bulletproof: The Eternal, Magic Shop, Love Myself: Answer, Telepathy, and more. ARMYs too wish to reciprocate these feelings to the group by singing back the same words of reassurance to them.

