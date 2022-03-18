5 most viewed fancams of BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook is known as the Golden Maknae of the group and rightly so, as he is good at everything. Anything he touches, turns to gold. He's dubbed the "Sold Out King" for being able to sell out any product he is seen using.

His popularity knows no bounds as can evidently be seen from the views of his fancams. Nobody in the world is safe from Jungkook's charms. The 24-year-old may be the youngest in the group, but his professionalism is at par with the rest of the members.

His clean and sharp dance moves along with his cute facial expressions draws in new fans every day.

5 fancams of Jungkook that people absolutely loved

5) Butter

Jungkook's fancam for BTS' SiriusXM Butter performance is in fifth place. Uploaded on BANGTANTV, the video has received 11 million views in just eight months. Showing off his hand tattoos and eyebrow piercings, Jungkook's charisma and smooth dance moves made this fancam viral right from the moment it was uploaded. This was also the second most viewed K-pop fancam of 2021, only behind his bandmate V.

4) DNA

In fourth place is Jungkook's fancam for BTS' 2017 DNA comeback stage on M Countdown. DNA was a hit in all aspects and Jungkook contributed greatly to that. His boy next door look and flirty expressions along with impeccable live vocals helped this fancam achieve 12 million views.

3) ON

Coming in third is Jungkook's fancam from BTS' 2020 M Countdown comeback stage for ON. Debuting his blue streaked hair and tattoo sleeve, this fancam garnered 13 million views. Jungkook sang his heart out during the bridge portion of the song, hitting all the high notes perfectly while executing intense dance moves with ease, the primary reason why this fancam is so popular amongst ARMYs.

2) FAKE LOVE

In second place is BTS' FAKE LOVE comeback stage on M Countdown. Jungkook's fancam for this stage performance received 34 million views. The choreography for this song is one of the hardest BTS has attempted as it consists of many intricate formations which require an impeccable sense of timing.

Jungkook's smoky eyes and sensuous performance really captivated the viewers. Him lifting his shirt to show off his abs as part of the choreography was definitely one of the reasons for the high number of views.

1) Boy With Luv

The 2019 M Countdown comeback stage for Boy With Luv was nothing short of legendary. Jungkook's fancam from this day has a whopping 60 million views, with his ad-libs being the highlight of the video.

This feel-good song had become a summer anthem when it was released. The choreography involved a lot of suave and flirtatious moves which, when paired with Jungkook's teasing expressions, fluttered the hearts of all the ARMYs.

Singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and all-rounder Jungkook can truly pull off every single style of performance with ease and his fancams are a testimonial to the same.

Edited by Sabika