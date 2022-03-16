BTS Jungkook's solo track 'Stay Alive' spends more than 30 days on Spotify Global Charts

BTS Jungkook’s hitmaker, Stay Alive, produced by Suga for the group’s webtoon series, 7 Fates: CHAKHO, has enraptured worldwide musicophiles since its release on February 11, 2022.

Jungkook's solo track recently set a new record on Spotify as the first song by a Korean male soloist to spend 31 days on Spotify’s Global Charts.

The OST has broken several records and marked its place firmly as one of the top tracks released in 2022. Upon its debut, Stay Alive ranked at #1 on the worldwide iTunes chart and at #3 on the Spotify Global charts, making it the highest debut by any Korean soloist on both platforms.

On March 16, 2022, according to Spotify Global Charts, Stay Alive by K-pop sensation Jungkook spent 31 days on Spotify’s Global Song Charts. It also became the Longest Charting Song by a Korean male soloist and grabbed the top spot in 100 countries.

The Top 5 Charting Korean male soloist songs on Spotify Global consist of the following:

Stay Alive by Jungkook (31 days) Christmas Tree by V (30 days) Blueberry Eyes by Max ft Suga (29 days) Girl Of My Dreams by JuiceWrld ft Suga (24 days) Eight by IU ft Suga (23 days)

Jungkook won over 8 of the biggest music markets in the world with his release in under 24 hours. The track brings out the essence of the captivating webtoon series and runs deep with emotional lyrics by EL CAPITXN, Gabriel Brandes, Maria Marcus, Matt Thomson, Louise Frick Sveen, Max Lynedoch Graham, and BTS’ Suga. Both Suga and EL CAPITXN produced the track.

Meanwhile, the original soundtrack has not only been breaking music records but has also been creating multiple new ones. With Stay Alive, Jungkook became the first and only Korean soloist to enter the Top 3 on India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart.

The track entered the chart for the week ending on February 21, 2022. BTS Jungkook’s song now holds the highest debut and peak for a Korean soloist, ranking at #3.

