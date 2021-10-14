BTS Jin’s Epiphany video crosses 100M views, ARMY celebrates and turns nostalgic

The comeback trailer of BTS Jin’s solo song Epiphany from Love Yourself: Answer has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The achievement comes three years and two months after the trailer was first released. The song remains special for ARMYs as it talks about self-worth, confidence and, most importantly, self-love.
Celebrating this feat, ARMYs have taken over three worldwide Twitter trends - ‘Congratulations Jin, #EpiphanyMV100M and #빛나는_석진이의_에피파니_1억뷰 (Shining Seokjin’s Epiphany 100 million views).
ARMYs get emotional as they celebrate BTS Jin’s Epiphany video crossing 100M views
The bar set was high and BTS’ eldest raised it to another level with Epiphany. Released in August 2018, the comeback trailer (which also serves as a music video) passed 100 million views in October 2021. The video shows a crucial hint at the BTS Universe created by then-BigHit Entertainment and now HYBE.
In the video, Jin is stuck in a time loop. He relives the same day every single day with the same decisions he made previously. It shows how his character is struggling to break the time loop in order to save his friends’ lives.
BTS Jin’s Epiphany remains one of the most cherished songs in the group’s discography. It talks about embracing themselves as a whole - with all their imperfections and loving oneself in the purest form. It also led to the iconic moment engraved in fans minds as Jin’s performance made hundreds and thousands of ARMYs sing,
“I’m the one I should love in this world.”
ARMYs have turned nostalgic with the singer’s song filled with velvety vocals, finally surpassing 100 million views. Check out their reactions below:
Jin has always advocated self-love and confidence. From a short pep talk during any of his Eat Jin Vlives to publicly showing it on a red carpet he has never shied away from making people feel comfortable or confident despite being an introvert.
One such incident that ARMYs will remember is him saying, “If we all gather our embarrassment together, it'll become confidence,” referring to V falling on his knees during a red carpet interview. While others might have laughed or tried to help him up, Jin quickly went down on his knees too, to accompany him and not let him go through the embarrassment alone.
Other BTS comeback trailers that have surpassed 100 million views are Singularity (V’s solo), Serendipity (Jimin’s solo), Outro: Ego (J-Hope’s solo) and Interlude: Shadow (SUGA’s solo).
In other news, ARMYs are still upset with Ticketmaster over selling out BTS' offline concert tickets.