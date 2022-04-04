“I’m more of a Chandler”: BTS’ RM shares that he learned English through ‘Friends’ in Grammys interaction with Trevor Noah

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS recently attended the 2022 Grammys, and all eyes were fixed on the boy band. During the awards show, Grammy host Trevor Noah asked RM if he learned English while watching Friends and the singer confirmed that the rumors were indeed true.

Not only did the members slay their performance, but they also interacted with several artists, which has been a burning topic. Since the award ceremony began, the group has been setting the internet on fire with its appearance and upgraded performance of its hit single Butter.

BTS' RM calls "Friends" his English parents

On April 3, the world’s biggest music night, the 2022 Grammy Awards, took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Global A-list celebrities graced their presence at the awards ceremony, many of which were also invited as presenters to hand out different awards. The night showcased brilliant talent and glamorous outfits that created hype on the internet.

As the show continued, Grammy host Trevor Noah walked toward BTS and sat down with them for a quick chat. He first greeted the members and asked them how they felt about being present and nominated for an award on music’s biggest night. He asked:

"First of all, guys, good to have you here. When we did the previous GRAMMYs, you performed it all the way from Korea, but now you’re here in person. Everyone’s healthy. How are you all feeling?".

After group member RM translated Trevor’s question, Jungkook let out his emotions and yelled:

"Good!"

Jungkook's enthusiastic response cheered the audience, and Trevor Noah went on to ask RM about his impressive English speaking skills. Trevor told RM that he heard rumors about him learning and speaking English by watching the famous American sitcom Friends. He said:

"I hear so many rumors about you guys. I don’t know what’s true. Did you really learn how to speak English from watching ‘Friends'?".

To which RM replied:

"Yes, 'Friends' are my English parents".

When asked which Friends character he relates to the most, he revealed that he’s mostly like Chandler, leaving the audience in splits of laughter. RM said:

"Nah, I’m like a Chandler. When I see him, I feel so sad. Haha...I love him, I love him".

The short and sweet interaction between Trevor Noah and BTS surely lightened the mood and created an enjoyable memory for all ARMYs and Friends fans to remember.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to hold their four-day Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas. The K-pop boy group will be performing at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

The venue is expected to set up exciting activities for fans to enjoy, with BTS-themed merchandise, photo exhibitions, Korean food stalls, and more. The group’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, also announced that a Photo Card Random Box will be built where live performances will be broadcast simultaneously.

