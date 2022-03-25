BTS' Jungkook joins Messi and Ronaldo as the only people in the world to cross 20 million views in 24 hours on Instagram

BTS’ Jungkook joins the ranks of international footballers Lionel Messi and Ronaldo as the only people in the world to cross over 20 million views within 24 hours on their Instagram posts and videos.

Ever since the K-pop group announced their extended hiatus in December 2021 after wrapping up their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in America, the boys have created individual accounts to keep fans updated and entertained.

Naturally, fans click on the notification option to receive accurate updates whenever any of the K-pop idols upload a post. Jungkook, for one, has been active on his official Instagram account and frequently posts pictures and videos of himself trying new things, which has certainly made fans go wild with excitement.

BTS' Jungkook achieves more than 20 million views on his Instagram posts

Legendary K-pop singer Jungkook has been crowned the ultimate SNS King since 2019 by multiple distinguished international and Korean media outlets for his exemplary skills and talents, and of course, his jaw-dropping visuals.

The golden maknae continues to break records on various social media platforms, flaunting his brand power and fame.

Jungkook has now achieved a new feat as the only person in the world, along with football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to exceed 20 million views on numerous videos and pictures posted on their individual Instagram accounts.

In the beginning of 2022, Jungkook hit a high note as New Year’s greeting post became the fastest Instagram picture to reach 1 million likes within 2 minutes. Jungkook broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to reach this feat, which was previously held by Juilette Frierie. The post currently has 14.1 million likes.

Jungkook also racked up over 20 million views on his first boxing video within 24 hours, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. He achieved this feat despite having fewer followers than both sports stars, who have over 300 million followers.

On January 6, 2022, Jungkook uploaded a classic black and white video of himself sitting in the car and waiting for someone. In the video, the K-pop star can be seen patiently waiting while trying to entertain himself by clicking his tongue and playfully raising his eye-brows, which made fans swoon over him even more. The post currently has 32 million views on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on February 5, 2022, Jungkook uploaded a stirring, freestyle choreography dance video on Instagram. In the clip, Jungkook showcased powerful moves and danced to the song Bare Wit Me by Teyana Taylor. The dance video gained 20 million views within 23 hours and currently has 32.2 million views.

ARMYs react to BTS Jungkook's latest achievement

Upon hearing the Jungkook’s accomplishment, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement and stated that the label ‘Golden Maknae’ is rightly associated with his name.

Meanwhile, later this month, BTS' Jungkook was crowned a "young genius polymath" by the American music magazine Rolling Stone. As iterated by international scholars, A Polymath is a person whose knowledge spreads across multiple subjects and has boundless skills and talent.

The article spoke about the iconic K-pop group BTS’s powerful impact in today’s time and also ranked the Best 100 songs by the Grammy-nominated group.

