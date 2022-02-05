BTS' Jungkook hashtag becomes the world's first individual hashtag to exceed 100 billion views on TikTok

BTS member Jungkook has yet again proved that he is the SNS King after the individual hashtag #Jungkook surpassed 100 billion views on the video-focused social networking service TikTok.

The golden maknae is known for his mellifluous voice and fierce dance skills. Positioned at the center of nearly all BTS performances, Jungkook is a vocalist and has amazed viewers with his flawless on-stage techniques. The K-pop idol is also a fashion icon as every clothing brand that he wears immediately sells out, hence he’s bee dubbed as the Sold Out King.

BTS' Jungkook sets another smashing record

Jeon Jung-kook set another historical record as his hashtag #Jungkook crossed over 100 billion views on TikTok. Despite not having an individual account on the platform, his hashtag is the first and only hashtag of an individual or celebrity to reach this tremendous feat in TikTok history.

According to reports, Jungkook exceeded his own record as the Most Viewed Individual Hashtag on TikTok.

Fans of the K-pop singer quickly took to social media platforms to congratulate him. They stated that Jungkook’s brand power and influence is extremely strong, thus it was only a matter of time till more good news was to be reported about the idol.

pari ting ting ball @perfectboykoo jungkook’s tiktok # reaching 100 billion views when he isn’t active on there reminds me of when he got two instagram awards without having an acc jungkook’s tiktok # reaching 100 billion views when he isn’t active on there reminds me of when he got two instagram awards without having an acc 😭 https://t.co/DaISymNa1W

Mkookie⁷ ♡ @Junguggie_0901 @dreamjeons And the fact that he doesn't even have his own account!! True, SNS King, indeed! @dreamjeons And the fact that he doesn't even have his own account!! True, SNS King, indeed! 😌

ً @archiveforJK imagine if he did omg king that’s insane ??? cause jungkook is the first only person on tiktok whose individual hashtag got 100 BILLION views and he doesn’t even use it, publicly at leastimagine if he did omg king that’s insane ??? cause jungkook is the first only person on tiktok whose individual hashtag got 100 BILLION views and he doesn’t even use it, publicly at least😭 imagine if he did omg king that’s insane ???

Jungkook has had six additional TikTok hashtags with over one billion views to date, such as #jk, #jeonjungkook, #jungkookedit, and #jungkookie, among others. With the idol's top 3 most-viewed hashtags, he has already gained 147.2 billion total views.

Jungkook's TikTok hashtag claimed the record for the most-viewed individual hashtag in October 2021 when it hit 75 billion views. According to reports, the K-pop idol currently holds the record for the most-viewed and most-liked fancam on TikTok. Jungkook’s most-viewed fancam had 70.5 million views, while his most-liked fancam had 9.8 million likes.

More news about Jungkook

On January 31, 2022, HYBE Label released the official teaser of Stay Alive, produced by Suga and sung by Jungkook, for BTS's webtoon series 7 Fates: CHAKO. The announcement of the much-awaited track was first made on January 5, 2022.

The first verse of the original soundtrack dropped on February 5, 2022, and can be streamed through Webtoon’s official website. K-pop enthusiasts can listen to it on the webtoon’s comic version of the series in episode 4 which is available online.

Edited by Sabika