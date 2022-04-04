Pictures of BTS' V smoking spark Twitter debate 

Leaked pictures of BTS’ V smoking backstage at the 2022 Grammys are making rounds on the internet and fans are expressing their concern as these pictures were taken without the idol’s permission.

They are also commenting that a "sasaeng" (fans who stalk or engage in other acts constituting an invasion of celebrity privacy) took these pictures and are requesting accounts to take them down.

The K-pop boy group performed its hitmaker track Butter at music’s biggest night and astonished the audience with its electrifying choreography. The members were styled in sleek suits and gave off a James Bond and Mission Impossible vibe with their stage setting and fun acrobatics.

ARMYs enraged as pictures of BTS V smoking were taken without permission

On April 3, 2022, music’s biggest night, the 2022 Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The night saw numerous mind-blowing performances and multiple talented artists take the win.

Since the 2022 Grammy Awards invites the biggest music acts in the world, it is common for singers to feel a bit anxious before a big performance in front of thousands of people, and that too on live television. In a similar incident, BTS’ V was spotted smoking backstage at the Grammys with the group’s staff member.

Pictures of K-pop idol smoking before the group’s Butter performance have gone viral on various social media platforms and online communities. Fans are enraged after seeing these pictures as it was obvious that they were captured without taking V’s consent.

Some fans are siding with V and supporting him as they feel that smoking is a very normal act. They also stated that each member is an adult and can decide whether something is good or harmful for themselves.

Meanwhile, others expressed their concerns over V's health and stated that smoking isn't good for his health. They also requested netizens to delete the pictures and respect his privacy.

While it’s natural to get nervous before a performance, celebrities often use various tactics and methods to shake off anxiety. The most popular way is by smoking to relieve some stress.

Though smoking is not a healthy habit, people do so as Nicotine stimulates the release of a chemical dopamine in the brain. This chemical is involved in triggering positive feelings.

BTS will hold its Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The four-day concert will also include fun activities for fans to enjoy and celebrate the group’s second concert in the US.

The venue will have various photo exhibitions, BTS-themes photo booths, Korean food stalls and a Photo Card Random Box where live play will be held simultaneously.

