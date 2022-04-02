Fans storm the internet as BTS' V sways to 'Fly Me To The Moon' at a jazz club in Las Vegas

BTS’ V (Kim Tae-hyung) had a rollicking good time at a jazz club in Las Vegas and didn’t shy away from posting a video of himself enjoying his Friday night. The K-pop idol was styled in a chic outfit and danced to the beats of live jazz music.

The legendary K-pop boy group has been having a blast in Las Vegas, also known as Sin City. From attending live shows to clicking pictures with A-list celebrities, the boys are finally ticking more wishes off of their bucket list. Their fandom, ARMY, is also having an entertaining week and is keeping up with the group’s official and unofficial activities.

BTS' V uploads jazz video on social media

The Permission To Dance singer had a sweet little surprise in store for fans as he visited Las Vegas. V uploaded a video to his official Instagram account and updated fans about his Friday night activities.

The idol posted a video of himself grooving to the beat of Fly Me To Moon by legendary American singer Frank Sinatra, and captioned it:

"Shall we dance?"

V styled himself in a white shirt and classic black pants. He paired his outfit with a pair of casual shoes and brushed his hair back, giving himself a sleek hairdo.

In the video, while V was dancing, the singer unbuttoned his collar, rolled up his sleeves and danced with an ambience filled with lively old couples dancing in a jazz bar.

In the fun video, V can be seen moving his hips and grooving to one of his favorite songs. The K-pop singer also lip-synced to the lyrics of the song, which is known to be one of his favorite songs.

V has shared various jazz tracks by famous musicians on his Instagram account like June Christy and Bing Crosby. He also posted a video of himself playing the trumpet and covering the jazz song Autumn leaves by Chet Baker and Paul Diamond.

ARMYs storm the internet and swoon over BTS' V's dance moves

Upon seeing V’s engaging content, fans sprang up and took to Twitter to express their excitement at seeing the singer dance effortlessly at a local jazz bar-cum-club. They stated that V gave off the “Titanic aura” looking like the character Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Some fans have also named him the “Epitome of Suave.”

Meanwhile, the iconic K-pop boy group will be performing at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The award ceremony will be broadcast live at 5:00 PM PT and will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show's host, will be returning to the stage as the emcee of the award event for the second year in a row.

Additionally, BTS’ hit summer track Butter has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The nomination marks the group's second entry into the Grammy nomination list.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan